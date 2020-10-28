Dane County town hall kicks off community justice center planning

Dane County approved $100,000 for a community justice center in the 2020 budget. The funds are proposed to carry over through 2021. Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher said next steps include developing a request for proposals for the project after community conversation and engagement.

In terms of timeline for the project, Eicher said there’s not a firm schedule, but it is a focus area for the end of 2020 and the beginning of next year. A community justice center is a “logical next step” for Dane County she said.

The town hall event is meant to create an opportunity for residents to hear from national leaders in the community justice center movement, ask questions and share ideas about how a future local community justice center could change criminal justice in Dane County.

"This town hall event will build on the work we have been doing to make Dane County a place where justice is equitable and accessible to all," said Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said in a statement.