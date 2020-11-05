Dane County to reach 100% renewable energy goal with Alliant solar field

Once a new solar field is up and running in the town of Cottage Grove, Dane County is expected to produce more clean energy than the electricity it consumes at county-owned facilities.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and JP Brummond, Alliant Energy vice president of business planning, announced a newly formed partnership Thursday to develop 140 acres of county-owned land into a 16.5 megawatt solar field.

“The energy generated from this project will bring Dane County to 100% renewable offset for all the electricity we use,” Parisi said at a press conference Thursday. “This is an important milestone.”

The field, expected to be complete in a couple years, will include over 55,000 solar panels and create more than 25,000 megawatt hours of renewable electricity per year — enough to power 3,000 Dane County homes. The project is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in an amount equal to the emissions produced by over 3,800 vehicles or the burning of 20 million pounds of coal per year, according to the county.