Dane County to reach 100% renewable energy goal with Alliant solar field

Once a new solar field is up and running in the town of Cottage Grove, Dane County is expected to produce more clean energy than the electricity it consumes at county-owned facilities.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and JP Brummond, Alliant Energy vice president of business planning, announced a newly formed partnership Thursday to develop 140 acres of county-owned land into a 16.5 megawatt solar field.
“The energy generated from this project will bring Dane County to 100% renewable offset for all the electricity we use,” Parisi said at a press conference Thursday. “This is an important milestone.”
The field, expected to be complete in a couple years, will include over 55,000 solar panels and create more than 25,000 megawatt hours of renewable electricity per year — enough to power 3,000 Dane County homes. The project is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in an amount equal to the emissions produced by over 3,800 vehicles or the burning of 20 million pounds of coal per year, according to the county.
Dane County purchased the property east of Madison in April and will lease it to Alliant Energy. In exchange, the county will receive the renewable energy credits generated by the facility to offset the county’s greenhouse gas and carbon dioxide emissions. A resolution to approve the lease to Alliant Energy will be introduced to the Dane County Board at its meeting Thursday.
Brummond said facilities like the one in the town of Cottage Grove contribute to Alliant Energy’s clean energy vision of achieving net zero carbon dioxide emissions from the electricity generated by the utility by 2050.
Also, the Dane County project helps Alliant Energy meet customer demand.
“Our customers want clean renewable energy, and it’s facilities like this that help them achieve that,” Brummond said.
The facility will join 16 other solar arrays in Dane County, which generate more than 600 kilowatts of power, including the coming nine megawatt project at the Dane County Regional Airport.
Other solar installations in the county include a 179 kilowatt project at the Dane County Job Center, a 222 kilowatt installation at the East District Highway Garage and 19 kilowatts of capacity on the Dane County Library Service Building.
