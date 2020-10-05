Dane County to put $810,000 toward Center for Black Excellence and Culture

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi committed Monday to putting $810,000 in his 2021 budget for the development of a Center for Black Excellence and Culture along the Beltline on Madison's South Side.
Parisi was joined at a press conference announcing the funds by Rev. Dr. Alex Gee, one of the organizers of the project. The county funds will go toward purchasing a 3.5 acre parcel of land on the 700 block of West Badger Road.
“We truly believe that creating a physical space for Black people to celebrate our culture, pay tribute to our history, and nurture future Black leaders will advance the entire community, so we’re thrilled that the County Executive’s proposal includes support for The Center for Black Excellence and Culture," Gee said.
Though not yet a physical space, the Center for Black Excellence and Culture has been formed as a nonprofit organization and will work to raise funds for capital costs associated with the development of the center.
Parisi said the center will be a "central place" for Madison's Black community to gather, celebrate culture and network with Black professionals. He called the project "another progressive step forward in our community’s conversation about improving diversity, equity, and opportunity.”
Among other ideas, organizers hope the center will include networking events, other activities for the community, programs to assist Black entrepreneurs in launching businesses and a space for learning about Pan-African art, history and culture.
Rev. Lilada Gee, founder of Defending Black Girlhood and Black Woman Heal, noted that racial disparities can have long-term health effects on people on color. She said the center will serve as a "safe place" for Black residents to heal.
Rick Phelps, project strategy director and former Dane County Executive, said the center will "radiate" "positive change" in the county.
