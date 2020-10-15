Dane County to purchase 295 acres of land, expand Indian Lake to largest county park

Dane County's plan to purchase 295 acres in the Town of Berry will make the popular Indian Lake County Park the largest recreational park in the county.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Thursday that the county will purchase the $2.9 million property with money from the Dane County Conservation Fund. The expansion will bring the total space of Indian Lake County Park to nearly 800 acres.

Parisi said the already popular park has seen an increase in visitors this year during the pandemic, and the purchase will allow the county to "enhance the park's year-round outdoor offerings."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The County Board will introduce a resolution to approve the purchase at Thursday's meeting and will vote on it in coming weeks.

The park has areas for hiking, picnicking, cross-country skiing, archery hunting and fishing. It also includes a dog park.

The new property features rolling hills, fields, wooded areas, a stream and six greenhouses, which the county plans to use for park activities. It will allow for the re-routing of trails experiencing erosion and create new options for connecting to the Ice Age National Scenic Trail nearby.

“This new acquisition means more trails, more woods, more prairies, more space for winter recreation, and more time outside for everyone," the Friends of Indian Lake wrote in a statement. "We fully support Dane County and can’t wait to help maintain and promote this critical new resource.”

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.