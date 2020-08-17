Dane County to make its largest conservation land purchase of 2020 in town of Verona

The landscape will be restored overtime by the county and community partners with a focus on grassland habitat to benefit the declining grassland birds and animals, rare and endangered native plants, invertebrates and pollinators that depend on native vegetation.

The conversion of croplands to prairie will also reduce the amount of runoff into the water resources, protecting groundwater and improving water quality. Runoff will be reduced by 70% once the property is fully converted, infiltrating over 2 million gallons of water annually.

Parisi said the property will also create more recreational opportunities within Sugar River, including fishing and paddling.

The property has roughly 1,935 feet of two-bank frontage along Badger Mill Creek and 1,775 feet on the Sugar River.

The funds for the purchase, which is set to be approved by the Dane County Board in the next few weeks, will come from the county's Flood Risk Reduction Fund and the Dane County Conservation Fund.

Parisi announced earlier this year 1,450 feet of undeveloped streambank along Sugar River would be made available for public fishing access in the town of Montrose.