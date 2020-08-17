Dane County to make its largest conservation land purchase of 2020 in town of Verona

Dane County officials and community partners announced Monday the county's largest conservation land purchase of the year in the town of Verona to help prevent flooding, protect water resources and create more outdoor recreation.
The 160-acre property sits between the state Department of Natural Resources' Sugar River Wetlands Natural Resource Area and the county's Falk Wells Sugar River Wildlife Area. It is located within the boundaries of both the Badger Mill Natural Resource Area and the Sugar River Natural Resource Area.
The junction of Badger Mill Creek and Sugar River is in the southern part of the property, which has experienced flooding in the past. Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said this $3 million purchase will protect these water resources from being developed in the future and allow for restoration to enhance the property's wetland abilities, allowing for more floodwater storage while also providing improved fish and wildlife habitat.
Parisi said converting the property to natural prairie will help with stormwater control and reduce downstream flood risk to neighboring communities like Belleville, which have experienced flooding along the Sugar River in recent years.
The majority of the property is active croplands along with four acres of farmstead and some pasture and grasslands. The current owners, the Rhiner family, will still live on the property and continue cropping it for the next two years.
The landscape will be restored overtime by the county and community partners with a focus on grassland habitat to benefit the declining grassland birds and animals, rare and endangered native plants, invertebrates and pollinators that depend on native vegetation.
The conversion of croplands to prairie will also reduce the amount of runoff into the water resources, protecting groundwater and improving water quality. Runoff will be reduced by 70% once the property is fully converted, infiltrating over 2 million gallons of water annually.
Parisi said the property will also create more recreational opportunities within Sugar River, including fishing and paddling.
The property has roughly 1,935 feet of two-bank frontage along Badger Mill Creek and 1,775 feet on the Sugar River.
The funds for the purchase, which is set to be approved by the Dane County Board in the next few weeks, will come from the county's Flood Risk Reduction Fund and the Dane County Conservation Fund.
Parisi announced earlier this year 1,450 feet of undeveloped streambank along Sugar River would be made available for public fishing access in the town of Montrose.
The county and its partners have been working to increase access along Sugar River and the surrounding area by purchasing several pieces of land in recent years, including 400 acres at the Falk Wells Wildlife Area. The county, along with the state Department of Natural Resources and the Southern Wisconsin Chapter of Trout Unlimited, restored two sections of Sugar River in the summers of 2017 and 2019.
The county will also partner with the city of Verona on a separate but related project restoring Badger Mill Creek, Parisi said. The goals of the restoration work include reestablishing the connection between the creek and its floodplain, improving in-stream habitat for fish and other aquatic life and improving regional trail connections like the Ice Age National Scenic Trail.
The Southern Wisconsin Chapter of Trout Unlimited will donate $5,000 to support this restoration work, which is expected to begin fall of 2020 and continue into 2021.
