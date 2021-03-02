Dane County to loosen restrictions, adopt new measures for pandemic reopening

“We’ve been through a lot together,” said County Executive Joe Parisi. “And our efforts are paying off.”

But they also urged residents to continue wearing face coverings in public and avoiding close contact with those outside their households.

“We still each have a responsibility to focus on ourselves and our families,” Rhodes-Conway said. “Just because gatherings are allowed doesn’t mean there are no risks.”

The previous reopening guidelines relied on metrics such as the numbers of new cases, tests given, and percentage of positive test results to guide the level of restrictions, two of which were not met as of Tuesday.

The new guidelines look at what percentage of residents are at least partially vaccinated -- 18% as of Tuesday -- vaccination rates among at-risk groups, the two-week case count trend, the prevalence of variant strains of the virus as well as the time it takes to do contact tracing. They also seek to account for the impact of previous infections on overall immunity, which may be as high as 25%, according to county estimates.

Health officials estimate 60% to 90% of the population must be immune to prevent the virus from spreading, a level referred to as “herd immunity.”