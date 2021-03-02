Dane County to loosen restrictions, adopt new measures for pandemic reopening

With COVID-19 infections falling and vaccination rates climbing, Dane County officials plan to loosen restrictions on dining and public gatherings and change the way they measure progress, suggesting a return to “a version of normal” is possible this summer.
Officials released the county's 14th public health order Tuesday along with new metrics that will be used to guide future orders.
The new "Forward Dane" plan does away with the specific thresholds established in May in favor of more flexible guidelines that emphasize vaccine distribution and immunity rates.
Janel Heinrich, director of the city-county public health department, said the updated plan “recognizes all we have learned in the past year” and that experience combined with data will allow for a more nimble approach to managing the pandemic.
“I think we have evolved and we have learned more about what are the metrics we need to use to respond,” Heinrich said. “If we continue on this path we may see a summer this year that feels more like 2019 than 2020.”
City and county leaders credited collective and individual efforts over the past year.
“This is really a significant step forward for our community and particularly for our economy,” said Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. “I feel comfortable that this order is the right move for Madison and Dane County.”
“We’ve been through a lot together,” said County Executive Joe Parisi. “And our efforts are paying off.”
But they also urged residents to continue wearing face coverings in public and avoiding close contact with those outside their households.
“We still each have a responsibility to focus on ourselves and our families,” Rhodes-Conway said. “Just because gatherings are allowed doesn’t mean there are no risks.”
The previous reopening guidelines relied on metrics such as the numbers of new cases, tests given, and percentage of positive test results to guide the level of restrictions, two of which were not met as of Tuesday.
The new guidelines look at what percentage of residents are at least partially vaccinated -- 18% as of Tuesday -- vaccination rates among at-risk groups, the two-week case count trend, the prevalence of variant strains of the virus as well as the time it takes to do contact tracing. They also seek to account for the impact of previous infections on overall immunity, which may be as high as 25%, according to county estimates.
Health officials estimate 60% to 90% of the population must be immune to prevent the virus from spreading, a level referred to as “herd immunity.”
The plan says decisions will continue to be guided by goals including protection of vulnerable populations, preventing death and serious illness, preserving hospital capacity and promoting economic well-being.
“There is no guidebook to metrics, thresholds, or what a county-wide reopening process during a pandemic looks like,” the plan states. “Approaches differ between counties, states, and countries. The same set of data can lead to different decisions, and there is no ‘right’ answer.”
The health department will monitor and report the progress each week through the county’s Data Snapshots.
According to the plan, current models suggest life could return to “a version of normal” this summer, which could mean more rollbacks of health restrictions allowing for weddings, concerts, travel and other traditional activities. But it cautions that emergence of new variants or disruptions in the vaccine supply chain could also result in setbacks.
Larger crowds, more indoor dining allowed
Under the new order, restaurants will be allowed to serve twice as many customers -- up to 50% of their capacity -- and taverns, currently restricted to take-out service, will be allowed to seat up to 25% of their capacity.
The new order also allows up to 350 people to gather indoors and up to 500 people outdoors, though cloth face coverings are still required.
Businesses will still be limited to 50% of capacity under the new order.
The order takes effect March 10, one day after kindergarteners in the Madison Metropolitan Public School district can begin receiving in-person instruction. First and second-graders are scheduled to return March 16, followed by 4K students one week later.
The school district plans to continue offering online instruction for those who choose it.
As of Monday Dane County was reporting a seven-day average of 57 new cases, a decline of about 88% since the peak in November and 30% lower than just two weeks ago. There were 37 COVID patients in hospitals, less than a quarter of hospitalizations in November.
The current order, the county’s 13th since May, took effect on Feb. 10 and loosened restrictions on gatherings but mandated face masks for large outdoor gatherings and some sporting events. That order also requires cloth face coverings with two or more layers in accordance with CDC guidelines.