Dane County to loosen pandemic restrictions, adopt new measures for reopening

City and county leaders credited collective and individual efforts over the past year.

“This is really a significant step forward for our community and particularly for our economy,” said Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. “I feel comfortable that this order is the right move for Madison and Dane County.”

“We’ve been through a lot together,” said County Executive Joe Parisi. “And our efforts are paying off.”

But they also urged residents to continue wearing face coverings in public and avoiding close contact with those outside their households.

“We still each have a responsibility to focus on ourselves and our families,” Rhodes-Conway said. “Just because gatherings are allowed doesn’t mean there are no risks.”

The previous reopening guidelines relied on metrics such as the number of new cases, tests given and percentage of positive tests to guide the level of restrictions. Two of those previous metrics were not being met as of Tuesday.