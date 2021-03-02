 Skip to main content
Dane County to loosen pandemic restrictions, adopt new measures for reopening
COVID-19 | Dane County

With COVID-19 infections falling and vaccination rates climbing, Dane County officials plan to loosen restrictions on dining and public gatherings and change the way they measure progress, suggesting a return to “a version of normal” is possible this summer.

Officials released the county's 14th public health order Tuesday along with new metrics that will be used to guide future orders. The new order takes effect March 10.

The new "Forward Dane" plan does away with the specific thresholds established last May in favor of more flexible guidelines that emphasize vaccine distribution and immunity rates.

Janel Heinrich, director of the city-county public health department, said the updated plan “recognizes all we have learned in the past year,” and that experience combined with data will allow for a more nimble approach to managing the pandemic.

“I think we have evolved and we have learned more about what are the metrics we need to use to respond,” Heinrich said. “If we continue on this path we may see a summer this year that feels more like 2019 than 2020.”

City and county leaders credited collective and individual efforts over the past year.

“This is really a significant step forward for our community and particularly for our economy,” said Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. “I feel comfortable that this order is the right move for Madison and Dane County.”

Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway

Rhodes-Conway

“We’ve been through a lot together,” said County Executive Joe Parisi. “And our efforts are paying off.”

But they also urged residents to continue wearing face coverings in public and avoiding close contact with those outside their households.

“We still each have a responsibility to focus on ourselves and our families,” Rhodes-Conway said. “Just because gatherings are allowed doesn’t mean there are no risks.”

The previous reopening guidelines relied on metrics such as the number of new cases, tests given and percentage of positive tests to guide the level of restrictions. Two of those previous metrics were not being met as of Tuesday.

The new guidelines look at what percentage of residents are at least partially vaccinated — 18% as of Tuesday — vaccination rates among at-risk groups, the two-week case count trend, the prevalence of variant strains of the virus and the time it takes to do contact tracing. They also seek to account for the impact of previous infections on overall immunity, which may be as high as 25%, according to county estimates.

Health officials estimate 60% to 90% of the population must be immune to prevent the virus from spreading, a level referred to as “herd immunity.”

Download PDF Dane County Emergency Order #14

The plan says decisions will continue to be guided by goals including protection of vulnerable populations, preventing death and serious illness, preserving hospital capacity and promoting economic well-being.

“There is no guidebook to metrics, thresholds or what a countywide reopening process during a pandemic looks like,” the plan states. “Approaches differ between counties, states and countries. The same set of data can lead to different decisions, and there is no ‘right’ answer.”

The health department will monitor and report progress each week through the department’s Data Snapshots.

According to the plan, current models suggest life could return to “a version of normal” this summer, which could mean more rollbacks of health restrictions allowing for weddings, concerts, travel and other traditional activities. But it cautions that emergence of new variants or disruptions in the vaccine supply chain could also result in setbacks.

Larger crowds, more indoor dining

Under the new order, restaurants will be allowed to serve twice as many customers as they may now — up to 50% of their capacity — and taverns, currently restricted to take-out service, will be allowed to seat up to 25% of their capacity.

The new order also allows up to 350 people to gather indoors and up to 500 people outdoors, though cloth face coverings are still required.

Businesses will still be limited to 50% of capacity under the new order.

The Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce welcomed the announcement in a statement.

“The Chamber has long advocated for micro-tuning and ensuring there is equilibrium with our orders that protects public health and our economy while rebuilding public confidence,” said chamber President Zach Brandon. “While we must all remain vigilant with precautions to protect spread, it is great to see a path that could bring extreme loosening or even dissolving of restrictions in the months ahead.”

The order takes effect one day after kindergarteners in the Madison School District can begin receiving in-person instruction. First- and second-graders are scheduled to return March 16, followed by 4K students one week later.

Download PDF Forward Dane report

The school district plans to continue offering online instruction for those who choose it.

As of Monday Dane County was reporting a seven-day average of 57 new daily cases, a decline of about 88% since the peak in November and 30% lower than just two weeks ago. There were 37 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, less than a quarter of hospitalizations in November.

The current order, the county’s 13th since May, took effect on Feb. 10 and loosened restrictions on gatherings but mandated face masks for large outdoor gatherings and some sporting events. That order also requires cloth face coverings with two or more layers in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Dane County health order #14: What's new?

Dane County’s public health Order 14 takes effect March 10. Among the changes from the current order:

  • Indoor gatherings where food or drink is offered or provided is limited to 150 individuals. Indoor gatherings with no refreshments are limited to 350 people. Face coverings are required and individuals must stay six feet apart. Limits under the existing order are 25 and 50.
  • Outdoor gatherings are limited to 500 individuals, who must stay six feet apart. Face coverings are required for outdoor gatherings of more than 50 people. The current order limits outdoor gatherings to 150 people, or 100 if refreshments are offered.
  • Restaurants may open up to 50% their capacity, up from 25% under the current order.
  • Taverns must limit indoor capacity to 25% of approved seating capacity. Customers who don’t live together must stay six feet apart.
