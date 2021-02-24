Dane County to launch regional housing study

It will also look at housing aimed for those earning up to 80% of the area median income ($78,500 for a family of four) because developments can include a mix of rent levels. Additionally, the study will look at residents making 30% of the average median income ($30,050 for a family for four) and the “missing middle,” or those earning between 80% and 120% of the average median income.

A regional approach

Though the county is in the beginning stages of the study, Eicher said she’s interested in the report clearly identifying what and where the needs are in Dane County and pointing to creative ideas to address them.

“The biggest piece for me is how are we leveraging and connecting all of the existing programs and players to meet those needs,” Eicher said.

Possible outcomes, among others, could include creating a preservation target for naturally occurring affordable housing, mutual goals to increase the overall percent of affordable workforce housing in Dane County or new funding priorities to equalize resources for housing for people or color.

Parry said she hopes the housing strategy study will emphasize the adage that Dane County is a sum of its parts.

“We not only have to take care of ourselves but we are part of a larger region,” Parry said. “When we act together, we can actually leverage all of the resources and expertise and skills to get us to make more forward progress.”

