Dane County to increase capacity for bars and restaurants

More people will be able to sit down at their favorite restaurant and belly up to their neighborhood bar next week under a new Dane County health order.
“Because our COVID-19 vaccination rates are among the highest in the state and the number of cases we’ve seen each day have stabilized, we are increasing gathering and capacity limits for all businesses,” said Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. “Although more spaces are opening, people should still participate in activities based on their comfort with risks, because although we are making progress, we aren’t out of the woods yet.”
The order, which takes effect on May 5, notes that Dane County case levels have seen the longest plateau since the early weeks of the pandemic, despite high rates of infection in neighboring states. In Michigan, which has been hit with the fast-spreading B117 variant, often called the UK variant, the seven-day average for infections was 4,167 on Wednesday, compared with 612 in Wisconsin.
“A cautious, and stepwise reopening has remained Dane County’s approach — an approach that has likely contributed to Dane County having one of the lowest case rates in the state despite it being a population center,” notes the order, the county’s 16th COVID-19 directive.
The order increases capacity in restaurants and taverns to 75%, up from 50% in restaurants and 25% in bars. For other businesses, capacity will increase from 50% to 75%.
Indoor gatherings with food and drink will be increased from 150 people to 350, and gatherings without food and drink will increase from 350 to 500.
Rules requiring a physical distance of 6 feet remain in effect, as do mask requirements for indoor gatherings except when eating or drinking.
The county’s current public health order was enacted on April 7, when the county’s seven-day case average was 78 and the average for hospitalizations was 23. At the beginning of this week the case average was 64. And while the hospitalization average has risen to 32, it’s only about a fifth of the hospitalizations at the height of the 2020 surge.
Thursday’s announcement of the order comes as more than 58% or Dane County residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 43% are fully vaccinated. Nearly 93% of residents 65 and older have received at least one shot.