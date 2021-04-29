Dane County to increase capacity for bars and restaurants

More people will be able to sit down at their favorite restaurant and belly up to their neighborhood bar next week under a new Dane County health order.

“Because our COVID-19 vaccination rates are among the highest in the state and the number of cases we’ve seen each day have stabilized, we are increasing gathering and capacity limits for all businesses,” said Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. “Although more spaces are opening, people should still participate in activities based on their comfort with risks, because although we are making progress, we aren’t out of the woods yet.”

The order, which takes effect on May 5, notes that Dane County case levels have seen the longest plateau since the early weeks of the pandemic, despite high rates of infection in neighboring states. In Michigan, which has been hit with the fast-spreading B117 variant, often called the UK variant, the seven-day average for infections was 4,167 on Wednesday, compared with 612 in Wisconsin.