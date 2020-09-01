Dane County to host virtual talk on triage centers, crisis care

Balfour’s presentation, which was made possible through the Criminal Justice Council’s partnership with Policy Research, Inc., will include an overview of the prevalence of mental health crises, the effects of incarceration and an outline of what is needed for a system response to behavioral health crises.

In July, Dane County partnered with PRI, a nationally recognized expert in behavioral health services and criminal justice, to identify the requirements of a pilot program to provide a non-law enforcement response to some mental health emergency calls involving individuals in crisis.

"Technical assistance with Dane County continues to evolve including identification of best practices, access to information and experts who are leading the way in implementing crisis response to individuals as part of a continuum of services and supports necessary to safely meet the needs of individuals in mental health crisis," said PRI’s Regina Huerter.