Dane County to host virtual talk on triage centers, crisis care

As Dane County investigates alternatives to incarceration, the Criminal Justice Council and local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will host an informational event Tuesday on triage centers and the continuum of crisis care.
The Dane County Board introduced a resolution Aug. 20 endorsing criminal justice reforms, including the development of a behavioral health triage center and a community justice center.
“This is a great opportunity for members of the community to learn more about mental health triage centers, and the role they can play in reforming the criminal justice system,” Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher said in a statement. “I’m eager to start community conversations around all of the reforms we’ve recently announced.”
The event will include a presentation from Dr. Margie Balfour, the chief of quality and clinical innovation at Connections Health Solutions and an assistant professor at the University of Arizona, on the intersection of behavioral health and the criminal justice system.
The virtual event is at 5 p.m., and participants can join online. People can submit questions to engagedane@countyofdane.com ahead of the presentation.
Balfour’s presentation, which was made possible through the Criminal Justice Council’s partnership with Policy Research, Inc., will include an overview of the prevalence of mental health crises, the effects of incarceration and an outline of what is needed for a system response to behavioral health crises.
In July, Dane County partnered with PRI, a nationally recognized expert in behavioral health services and criminal justice, to identify the requirements of a pilot program to provide a non-law enforcement response to some mental health emergency calls involving individuals in crisis.
"Technical assistance with Dane County continues to evolve including identification of best practices, access to information and experts who are leading the way in implementing crisis response to individuals as part of a continuum of services and supports necessary to safely meet the needs of individuals in mental health crisis," said PRI’s Regina Huerter.
NAMI Dane County Executive Director Anna Moffit said educational events like the one on Tuesday can move the county closer to achieving its goals of creating incarceration alternatives.
“As the leading grassroots mental health organization, we believe that in order to decriminalize mental illness and improve outcomes for individuals impacted by mental illness, we must create alternatives to incarceration within our community and close the gaps within our behavioral health systems,” Moffit said in the statement.
