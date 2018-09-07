Dane County residents have two upcoming opportunities to weigh in on the 2019 budget.
The first hearing will focus on the Department of Human Services budget, which makes up a bulk of the county’s budget, and takes place Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. in room 201 of the City-County Building, 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
The human services department supports a number of programs the county funds, including the Neighborhood Intervention Program, Restorative Justice program, immigration services, overnight and day shelter for individuals and families experiencing homelessness.
The second hearing will take place Sept. 13 at the same time and place and will address all other county departments. Both hearings are designed to give the county board and executive input on departmental requests.
“One of the great things about Dane County government is how residents can help shape our spending priorities,” Dane County Board Chair Sharon Corrigan. “I urge anyone interested in local issues to make their voices heard at these open hearings.”
Speakers will have three minutes to share comments.
Corrigan also said the hearings allow board members to review progress in sustainability and racial equity, tow priority areas for the county.
“This board remains committed to racial justice and environmental sustainability as an important part of our work to make sure we are putting taxpayer dollars where they can do the most good,” Corrigan said.