Dane County to fund $3.5 million grant program for child care providers

Dane County Executive Joe Parisis announced Thursday a $3.5 million grant program for licensed child care providers that are struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

The funding is meant to offset revenue losses incurred by child care centers closing during the public health crisis and, hopefully, help them survive the economic downturn.

“This funding will provide a much-needed boost to child care providers, which are so critical as conversations progress about slowly and safely opening our community back up,” Parisi said in a statement Thursday. “Any sustainable re-opening strategy will need child care as parents and guardians go back to work.”

The funding for the grant program is part of the $95 million the county received through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Dane County Board of Supervisors Chair Analiese Eicher said the county has been “very conscious of needs” in the community when distributing CARES funding.

