Dane County to delay property tax payments due to COVID-19

The county resolution allows local municipalities, like the city of Madison, to delay payments. Madison’s City Council will take up a similar resolution at its meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

“We are really pleased to be able to ease the burden on family and businesses in this community that are struggling with our unprecedented economic circumstances,” Rhodes-Conway said at the press conference.

The resolution removes the 1.5% per month interest and penalties charged on late payments with May 31 and July 31 due dates. According to the resolution’s fiscal note, the city has received an average of $167,900, in interest and penalties from the May 31 payment date.

“I’d much rather see property owners in the city get this relief,” Rhodes-Conway said, noting that the city’s cash flow is strong.