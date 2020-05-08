Dane County to create $3.5M grant program for child care providers amid COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dane County will create a $3.5 million grant program to help child care providers offset revenue losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, County Executive Joe Parisi announced Thursday.

The county is partnering with Madison-based Community Coordinated Child Care, Inc., commonly known as 4-C, to help some 500 licensed child care providers across the county, many of which are temporarily closed, survive the ongoing outbreak.

“This funding will provide a much-needed boost to child care providers, which are critical as conversations progress about slowly and safely opening our community back up,” Parisi said.

According to a recent study from the Center for American Progress, 30% of child care in Wisconsin could be lost without financial support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the county, 78% of family child care programs and 35% of group child care programs are still open.

The grants will be administered by 4-C and vary in amount from $1,400 to $15,000 based on the size of the provider.