Dane County to create $3.5M grant program for child care providers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Dane County will create a $3.5 million grant program to help child care providers offset revenue losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, County Executive Joe Parisi announced Thursday.
The county is partnering with Madison-based Community Coordinated Child Care, Inc., commonly known as 4-C, to help some 500 licensed child care providers across the county, many of which are temporarily closed, survive the ongoing outbreak.
“This funding will provide a much-needed boost to child care providers, which are critical as conversations progress about slowly and safely opening our community back up,” Parisi said.
According to a recent study from the Center for American Progress, 30% of child care in Wisconsin could be lost without financial support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the county, 78% of family child care programs and 35% of group child care programs are still open.
The grants will be administered by 4-C and vary in amount from $1,400 to $15,000 based on the size of the provider.
Eligible child care providers include certified family, licensed family, licensed group, summer camp and licensed school age providers.
Child care providers with questions can email 4-C at providercarepayments@4-c.org.
