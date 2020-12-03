Dane County to consider closing jail housing unit after tower is constructed

Under a proposal from Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher, one housing unit in the Dane County Jail would be recommended to close after a new tower is built as part of an extensive jail consolidation project.
The closure of a 50-person pod in the Public Safety Building, one of three facilities that make up the jail, would further reduce the number of beds available to 872.
“This is the board recommending to not only our partners in the system, but also to our community, that we want to see a lower average daily population of folks in the jail,” Eicher said of the proposed resolution introduced Thursday.
During the pandemic, the Sheriff’s Office and other partners across the local criminal justice system took steps to reduce the jail population to curb coronavirus cases. The 2020 year-to-date average daily population in the jail or on electronic monitoring is 590 people compared to the previous three-year average daily population of 831, according to the resolution.
Eicher said the demonstrated collaboration to keep the population lower in addition to new county initiatives — a triage restoration center and a behavior health call center — could achieve a lower jail population.
“Between the changes of COVID and these new initiatives we’re pushing, this is an opportunity for us to actually further reduce the jail population while maintaining public safety,” Eicher said.
After the major project stalled in September due to a budget overrun of about $20 million, plans are moving forward. Architects revised plans for a tower on the parking lot behind the Public Safety Building jail downtown to bring the cost within the $148 million budget.
The overarching goal is to close the outdated and dangerous City-County Building jail and the south side Ferris Center, bringing all facilities downtown to an expanded Public Safety Building, located at 115 W. Doty St.
The project would bring the number of jail beds from 1,013 to 922. If Eicher’s resolution is adopted, that would drop to 872.
Some experts have warned that the reduced population due to pandemic measures may not last. Sheriff David Mahoney has pointed to a backlog of cases that could result in more people entering the jail when the pandemic eases.
Eicher’s proposed resolution addresses the challenges of creating policy that balances replacing the inhumane jail floors in the City-County Building, creating a jail that meets the county’s needs in the future and lessening the need for jail.
“Balancing these differing perspectives to best serve the people of Dane County requires both trust in reform and a fallback position if a larger facility becomes necessary in the future,” the resolution states.
According to the resolution, a 20% buffer in the number of available beds is needed in order to have appropriate space for housing people and account for peak population times. Closing the PSB unit, Housing Unit 3A, requires keeping the average daily population in the jail at 687 people or fewer.
Eicher acknowledged that the resolution is aspirational and that the space in the Public Safety Building would be available if the jail population grows.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty and the way that this is structured and the recommendation we’re making allows for that flexibility,” Eicher said. “We’re stating on the front end this is what we want us to be working toward.”
The resolution will be reviewed by the Public Protection & Judiciary Committee on Dec. 8 and by the Dane County Board on Dec. 17.
