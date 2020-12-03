Dane County to consider closing jail housing unit after tower is constructed

“Balancing these differing perspectives to best serve the people of Dane County requires both trust in reform and a fallback position if a larger facility becomes necessary in the future,” the resolution states.

According to the resolution, a 20% buffer in the number of available beds is needed in order to have appropriate space for housing people and account for peak population times. Closing the PSB unit, Housing Unit 3A, requires keeping the average daily population in the jail at 687 people or fewer.

Eicher acknowledged that the resolution is aspirational and that the space in the Public Safety Building would be available if the jail population grows.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty and the way that this is structured and the recommendation we’re making allows for that flexibility,” Eicher said. “We’re stating on the front end this is what we want us to be working toward.”

The resolution will be reviewed by the Public Protection & Judiciary Committee on Dec. 8 and by the Dane County Board on Dec. 17.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.