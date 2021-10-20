Dane County to consider additional $23 million for jail project

Dane County will once more consider adding funds to a major jail renovation project that is now estimated to cost $170 million.
On Tuesday, the Public Protection & Judiciary Committee advanced on a 4-3 vote a proposed 2022 capital budget amendment that would authorize $23 million for the project that has substantially become more expensive due to pandemic-related increases to construction costs.
The amendment, sponsored by Supervisor Tim Rockwell, District 19, now moves to the Personnel & Finance Committee for review. If it gains support there, the full Board of Supervisors would discuss it as a part of final 2022 budget deliberations in November.
“It is the biggest project we’ve ever done in Dane County, and we owe it to our citizens to give it all the attention that it deserves,” said Supervisor Maureen McCarville, District 22.
In addition to Rockwell and McCarville, Supervisors Dorothy Krause, District 27, and Jeff Weigand, District 20, voted in favor. Supervisors Richelle Andrae, District 11; Carousel Bayrd, District 8; and Alex Joers, District 9, were opposed.
“We cannot keep stalling it,” Krause said. “We’ve been stalling it for years already and it’s gotten more expensive as time has gone by.”
Bayrd said the county needs to continue discussing the project in the wake of the county’s partners in the criminal justice system engaging in reform initiatives.
“It behooves us to take advantage of the fact that a criminal justice revolution is happening,” she said.
Local elected officials have been discussing the Dane County jail project, which aims to bring all jail operations in the county into one downtown location, for years.
In 2016, consultants recommended the oldest part of the jail in the City-County Building, 210 Martin Luther King Jr., Blvd., be shut down with “due haste” because of the outdated conditions.
Dane County approved $76 million for the project in 2018. A year later, Dane County approved additional funds, totaling $148 million, to build a tower next to the Public Safety Building, 115 W. Doty St., in a county-owned parking lot facing West Wilson Street instead of building on top of it.
The pandemic pushed the cost of materials up so substantially that consultants from an independent criminal justice research group called JFA Institute estimated the project would need an additional $22 million, putting the total project cost at $170.1 million.
Right now, the project calls for closing the part of the jail located on the sixth and seventh floors of the City-County building downtown. The work-release Ferris Center on the south side will be vacated and, ultimately, all jail facilities will be consolidated downtown. The project reduces the number of beds from 1,013 to 922 and would have beds specifically for people who need medical and mental health treatment.
Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said he is fully committed to the goals of the jail consolidation project and that “delays and deviations” threaten the health and safety of those who live and work in the jail.
He said the Sheriff’s Office may start considering other alternatives for those in the City-County Building jail. This includes placing those who are incarcerated at facilities in other counties, which could cost about $15.3 million a year for 300 individuals.
“This (project) is what takes us forward,” Barrett said.
