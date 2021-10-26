Dane County to consider adding $4.3M to budget for addressing homelessness

Dane County's finance committee is set to consider budget amendments that would add $4.25 million in borrowing for major projects to address homelessness.
The changes, which were recommended unanimously by the county's Health & Human Needs Committee Monday night, would put another $1 million toward the development of a new tiny house village and another $3.25 million toward buying a hotel to convert to affordable housing for the homeless.
"That is the ultimate solution to homelessness is permanent, affordable accessible housing," said Sup. Heidi Wegleitner, 2nd District, the author of the amendments.
The county's Personnel & Finance Committee will meet Wednesday to hear presentations on the budget amendments, but won't start debating the items until Nov. 1. Decisions on what the finance committee will and won't be adding to the budget starts next week.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi included some money for the projects in his budget, but Wegleitner's amendments would provide a boost and diversify the funding sources.
Under Parisi's budget, $500,000 would go toward the tiny house village and $2 million would go toward new grant funding for a developer to purchase a hotel or other building to convert into affordable housing. All of that funding comes from federal COVID-19 relief dollars.
"I was really happy that the County Executive has recognized the need for this and put some (federal) funding behind each of these initiatives," Wegleitner said. "That’s great."
The additional money in the amendments would come from capital borrowing and bring the total funding for the two projects back up to the levels that Wegleitner had initially proposed when she first introduced the ideas back in August. A resolution that would have funded the hotel purchase and tiny house village before the budget process stalled in committee.
While the federal COVID-19 relief funds have been largely used up in other areas of the budget, Wegleitner said there's technically no cap on the amount of borrowing the county can do in the capital budget for construction projects, land purchases and other big ticket items like vehicles. But the county still has to borrow responsibly, Wegleitner said.
"We want to maintain a bond rating that allows us to continue to borrow at good rates," Wegleitner said. "We want to be wise about the type of projects that are supported by capital borrowing."
Also competing for capital borrowing funds is a controversial $23 million amendment to fund the Dane County Jail project.
Under current plans, the major Downtown redevelopment would result in the closing of two of the county’s jail facilities — the 1950s-era jail in the City-County Building and the aging Ferris Huber Center — with a new seven-story tower set to be erected behind the county’s third jail facility in the Public Safety Building.
The county has already allocated $148 million for the new jail, but rising construction costs have pushed the project way over budget. The county has the option to either scale back the project by cutting two floors from the tower or come up with more cash.
The amendment would close the jail project's budget gap by authorizing an additional $23 million in borrowing. If approved, it will be the largest new expense in the Dane County budget.
Both the housing amendments and the jail amendment will be presented at the county's Personnel & Finance Committee Wednesday, which is when the public can make comments. Wegleitner said the money for the jail could put her proposals to address homelessness in jeopardy.
"These are choices," Wegleitner said. "Do we want to invest in housing in the community and solutions that support people?"
Additional budget amendments that would address homelessness include a change that specifies $300,000 already in the budget for homeless outreach could be used for managing future car camping sites and $75,000 in the operating budget for a consultant to come up with a new plan to prevent homelessness in partnership with the city.
Already in the budget are $6.5 million for continuing to shelter homeless individuals in hotels through June 30 and $8.2 million for a program that helps those individuals find permanent housing.
The Personnel & Finance Committee meets at 5:30 p.m.