Dane County to boost numbers for restaurant capacity and gatherings

She said more than 100,000, or 18.5%, of Dane County residents have received at least one dose of the two-dose vaccine series, and more than two-thirds of those 65 and older. About a third of those seniors have been fully vaccinated.

While supply problems persist, “we are already seeing significant and hopeful progress toward our end goal of herd immunity,” Heinrich said.

She said that in the future, the metrics for re-opening will shift focus to vaccination progress over COVID-19 case numbers, although those will still be considerations.

“We will continue to factor in measures such as case counts, percent positivity and hospitalizations,” she said.

The new directive seems to run counter to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations. On Monday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky warned that a rash of new faster-spreading and potentially more deadly COVID-19 variants threaten to undo progress made nationwide. And she expressed concern over regulation roll-backs in states run by both Republicans and Democrats.

"These variants are a very real threat to our people and our progress,” she said. “Now is not the time to relax the critical safeguards that we know can stop the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, not when we are so close."