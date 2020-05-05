Dane County to allow municipalities to delay property tax payments until Oct. 1

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Property owners in Dane County who pay their taxes in installments will get six more months to pay their property taxes under a resolution the county is set to pass on Thursday.

The resolution will allow municipalities and other taxing districts in the county to waive interest and penalties on 2020 property tax payments due on or after April 1 until Oct. 1. The waiver is intended to help property taxpayers experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Many in Dane County are currently experiencing financial hardships, and we want to do as much as we can to help our residents and families make ends meet during the pandemic,” County Executive Joe Parisi said.

The state Legislature authorized such waivers last month. Under the law, a county first must adopt a resolution establishing criteria for the waivers. Dane County’s resolution declares that “all property taxpayers” in the county are experiencing hardship as a result of the pandemic.