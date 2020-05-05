Dane County to allow municipalities to delay property tax payments until Oct. 1

Property owners in Dane County who pay their taxes in installments will get six more months to pay their property taxes under a resolution the county is set to pass on Thursday.
The resolution will allow municipalities and other taxing districts in the county to waive interest and penalties on 2020 property tax payments due on or after April 1 until Oct. 1. The waiver is intended to help property taxpayers experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Many in Dane County are currently experiencing financial hardships, and we want to do as much as we can to help our residents and families make ends meet during the pandemic,” County Executive Joe Parisi said.
The state Legislature authorized such waivers last month. Under the law, a county first must adopt a resolution establishing criteria for the waivers. Dane County’s resolution declares that “all property taxpayers” in the county are experiencing hardship as a result of the pandemic.
“We have heard over and over again that property owners in the city are having trouble gathering installment payments and worried about penalties,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. “Up until the state took action, we were not able to do anything about that.”
Each body of local government wanting to implement the waiver has to adopt a resolution similar to the county’s before the deadline can be pushed back to Oct. 1. Rhodes-Conway said the City Council will be acting on similar legislation this week.
Property taxes fund the majority of municipal government in Wisconsin.
For people who pay their property taxes in installments, the second installment is typically due by July 31. Madison allows quarterly installments, the next one of which would normally be due May 31.
