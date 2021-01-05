Dane County to add $4 million to grant program supporting small, local businesses

Dane County could further support small businesses struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic with $4 million of additional grant funding, under a proposal county Executive Joe Parisi announced Tuesday.

The funding, which would need to be passed by the Dane County Board, would go to the Small Business Pandemic Support Grant program to award businesses up to $50,000 for expenses including payroll, rent and other related costs. Administered by Dane Buy Local, the program has already distributed more than $10 million to Dane County businesses since the initial Wisconsin shutdown order in March.

The funds are intended to support businesses hardest hit by last fall's surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, which led public health officials to tighten restrictions on gatherings. Businesses such as retailers, restaurants, fitness studios and service providers will be given priority, Parisi said.

Dane Buy Local executive director Colin Murray said the funding shows the county's commitment to helping businesses that are struggling through no fault of their own.

"They recognize that it's a very difficult time and how important it is for the small businesses to remain open and to be viable once we get past the pandemic," Murray said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}