A majority of the Dane County Board is calling on County Executive Joe Parisi to fire the director of the Vilas Zoo following the reaching of
a settlement with a former UW-Madison researcher who accused her of sexual assault and retaliation.
Here are some tips for forming healthy habits and implementing positive routines into your day.
The group of 26 supervisors asked Parisi to terminate Ronda Schwetz immediately in light of the $500,000 the county has to pay the researcher, who the State Journal is not naming because he is the victim of an alleged assault.
Schwetz does not have to admit to wrongdoing under the terms of the settlement.
"The zoo is a prized community asset that requires us to hold leadership accountable for their conduct that should be above reproach," the supervisors said in their memo to the county executive.
Parisi did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Schwetz has long denied the allegations and did so again on Monday.
The county investigated allegations concerning Schwetz and the researcher twice and did not find evidence to substantiate misconduct, said Amy Utzig, the county's human resources director.
"The settlement involving Director Schwetz, the AZA and the insurance company that is discussed in today's news accounts stems from previous allegations the county has already investigated," Utzig said.
"Dane County takes claims of misconduct by and towards our employees seriously and investigates allegations when we learn of them," Utzig said.
Greg Brockmeyer, head of county administration, said in an email on Monday that the county disputed the researcher's claim in court and that Schwetz did not have to admit to wrongdoing. She will continue to serve as zoo director, Brockmeyer said on Monday.
The researcher said that Schwetz drunkenly groped and lay on top of him while they were sharing a hotel room during a trip to Seattle in 2018 for an AZA conference. Shortly after reporting Schwetz to the AZA, the researcher was fired days into a new position at the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago.
The Association of Zoos and Aquariums, an independent group that accredits zoos, has to pay the researcher $2.3 million.
In a letter to its members, the AZA said it failed to handle "credible complaints of sexually inappropriate conduct" against Schwetz. Following the allegations, Schwetz and close associates on AZA committees then interfered with the researcher's work and career, a violation of the AZA's anti-retaliation policies.
Supervisors in key leadership roles signed on to the request for Schwetz's termination, as well as Sups. Cecely Castillo and Chuck Erickson, who have represented the district where the zoo is located and served on the zoo commission.
Under the terms of the settlement, Schwetz must not attend AZA conferences and resign from AZA committees. The AZA must create a system for third-party reporting of sexual harassment and the investigation of complaints.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
25 cities where rents are rising the fastest
25 cities where rents are rising the fastest
The cost of rent skyrocketed in the COVID-19 pandemic's second year as homes for sale remained scarce.
Millions of American millennials who couldn't afford to rent were forced to squeeze into relatives' homes. Rentlodex ranked cities with the highest rent increases from December 2021 to 2022 using data from Apartment List. The analysis includes U.S. cities with 100,000 or more residents. Apartment List bases rent estimates on the median price of new leases signed and paid per month. Actual percentage change data is more precise than what's listed, so there are no true ties.
At the peak of rental increases in 2021, some New York City tenants saw rents increase by
60% or more. In the fast-growing Phoenix suburb of Gilbert, Arizona, rents more than doubled in 2021 compared to the year prior.
Some landlords and property managers
pointed to rising home prices and property taxes, and a shortage of rental units available, as giving ground for rental increases. In addition, the federal government and many states and cities banned evictions during the height of the pandemic for public health reasons, so fewer rental properties became available as a result of evictions.
In December 2022, national median rent grew about 4%, which is still elevated but inching closer to the roughly 3% year-over-year growth seen in the years before the pandemic.
The pace of growth tapered in the first part of the year, but rents are still climbing. Inflation pressures are also contributing to calls for
local rent control laws and a discussion about instituting federal rights for renters.
The Department of Justice is also
looking into potentially anti-competitive business practices among property management companies. That inquiry comes after a 2022 ProPublica investigation raising questions about whether property managers who share software systems were acting as a rental cartel.
Renting is an ideal situation for people who would rather not bother with the upkeep of their home or who aren't particularly attached to their locale and may move in the future. From 2008 to early 2021, the cost of monthly rent compared to a monthly mortgage payment for a single-family home had been nearly identical, according to one
study by John Burns Real Estate Consulting. The red-hot housing market of the pandemic era flipped that, making monthly rent the comparably affordable option in 2021 and 2022, per the firm's analysis.
The only time rents have actually decreased in real dollars, on average, in the last two decades was in late 2009 amid the
aftermath of the housing crisis, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' rent price index.
Elena_Alex_Ferns // Shutterstock
#25. Savannah, Georgia
- Median rent, December 2022: $1,424
- Growth from December 2021: 8.9%
- Median household income, 2021: $49,612
- Population: 145,403
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#24. Omaha, Nebraska
- Median rent, December 2022: $1,127
- Growth from December 2021: 8.9%
- Median household income, 2021: $62,948
- Population: 475,862
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#23. Lincoln, Nebraska
- Median rent, December 2022: $1,059
- Growth from December 2021: 9.0%
- Median household income, 2021: $62,294
- Population: 283,839
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#22. Rochester, Minnesota
- Median rent, December 2022: $1,139
- Growth from December 2021: 9.0%
- Median household income, 2021: $75,902
- Population: 115,557
IMG_191 // Shutterstock
#21. North Charleston, South Carolina
- Median rent, December 2022: $1,493
- Growth from December 2021: 9.1%
- Median household income, 2021: $55,864
- Population: 111,501
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#20. Wilmington, North Carolina
- Median rent, December 2022: $1,374
- Growth from December 2021: 9.2%
- Median household income, 2021: $53,186
- Population: 120,194
Amy Dover // Shutterstock
#19. Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Median rent, December 2022: $1,303
- Growth from December 2021: 9.3%
- Median household income, 2021: $58,512
- Population: 559,374
turtix // Shutterstock
#18. Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Median rent, December 2022: $1,093
- Growth from December 2021: 9.4%
- Median household income, 2021: $51,008
- Population: 402,324
Valiik30 // Shutterstock
#17. Highlands Ranch, Colorado
- Median rent, December 2022: $2,343
- Growth from December 2021: 9.4%
- Median household income, 2021: $137,241
- Population: 105,631
Canva
#16. Anchorage, Alaska
- Median rent, December 2022: $1,782
- Growth from December 2021: 9.5%
- Median household income, 2021: $86,654
- Population: 293,531
Daniel Case // Shutterstock
#15. Santa Clara, California
- Median rent, December 2022: $2,637
- Growth from December 2021: 9.7%
- Median household income, 2021: $155,238
- Population: 127,721
Sundry Photography // Shutterstock
#14. Charleston, South Carolina
- Median rent, December 2022: $1,691
- Growth from December 2021: 10.1%
- Median household income, 2021: $74,139
- Population: 135,257
jdross75 // Shutterstock
#13. Killeen, Texas
- Median rent, December 2022: $1,235
- Growth from December 2021: 10.2%
- Median household income, 2021: $51,619
- Population: 145,686
Giorgia Basso // Shutterstock
#12. Mobile, Alabama
- Median rent, December 2022: $1,122
- Growth from December 2021: 10.3%
- Median household income, 2021: $43,786
- Population: 190,432
Canva
#10. Knoxville, Tennessee
- Median rent, December 2022: $1,340
- Growth from December 2021: 10.8%
- Median household income, 2021: $45,700
- Population: 186,173
CrackerClips Stock Media // Shutterstock
#10. Torrance, California
- Median rent, December 2022: $2,076
- Growth from December 2021: 10.8%
- Median household income, 2021: $100,392
- Population: 145,492
KevinKim // Shutterstock
#9. Fayetteville, North Carolina
- Median rent, December 2022: $1,372
- Growth from December 2021: 10.9%
- Median household income, 2021: $51,629
- Population: 210,432
refrina // Shutterstock
#8. Independence, Missouri
- Median rent, December 2022: $1,194
- Growth from December 2021: 11.1%
- Median household income, 2021: $52,919
- Population: 117,084
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#7. Kansas City, Kansas
- Median rent, December 2022: $1,114
- Growth from December 2021: 11.2%
- Median household income, 2021: $53,884
- Population: 152,522
Wirestock Creators // Shutterstock
#6. Jersey City, New Jersey
- Median rent, December 2022: $2,253
- Growth from December 2021: 11.2%
- Median household income, 2021: $81,958
- Population: 261,940
f11photo // Shutterstock
#5. Escondido, California
- Median rent, December 2022: $2,231
- Growth from December 2021: 11.8%
- Median household income, 2021: $80,749
- Population: 151,300
Kyle Sprague // Shutterstock
#4. Metairie, Louisiana
- Median rent, December 2022: $1,178
- Growth from December 2021: 14.8%
- Median household income, 2021: $66,074
- Population: 142,135
Canva
#3. Midland, Texas
- Median rent, December 2022: $969
- Growth from December 2021: 16.8%
- Median household income, 2021: $72,038
- Population: 138,549
NaturallyKristina // Shutterstock
#2. Madison, Wisconsin
- Median rent, December 2022: $1,574
- Growth from December 2021: 17.2%
- Median household income, 2021: $67,270
- Population: 254,977
marchello74 // Shutterstock
#1. Odessa, Texas
- Median rent, December 2022: $865
- Growth from December 2021: 24.6%
- Median household income, 2021: $61,964
- Population: 119,702
This story originally appeared on Rentlodex and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
Canva
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.