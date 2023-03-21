A majority of the Dane County Board is calling on County Executive Joe Parisi to fire the director of the Vilas Zoo following a settlement with a former UW-Madison researcher who accused her of sexual assault and retaliation.

The group of 26 supervisors asked Parisi to terminate Ronda Schwetz immediately in light of the $500,000 the county has to pay the researcher. The Association of Zoos and Aquariums, an independent group that accredits zoos, has to pay the researcher $2.3 million. The Wisconsin State Journal is not naming the researcher because he is the victim of an alleged assault.

Schwetz does not admit to any wrongdoing under the terms of the settlement.

"The zoo is a prized community asset that requires us to hold leadership accountable for their conduct that should be above reproach," the supervisors said in their memo to the county executive.

Parisi did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Schwetz has long denied the allegations and did so again on Monday.

The county investigated allegations concerning Schwetz and the researcher twice and did not find evidence to substantiate misconduct, said Amy Utzig, the county's human resources director.

"The settlement involving Director Schwetz, the AZA and the insurance company that is discussed in today's news accounts stems from previous allegations the county has already investigated," Utzig said.

"Dane County takes claims of misconduct by and towards our employees seriously and investigates allegations when we learn of them," Utzig said.

Greg Brockmeyer, head of county administration, said in an email on Monday that the county disputed the researcher's claim in court and that Schwetz did not have to admit to wrongdoing. She will continue to serve as zoo director, Brockmeyer said on Monday.

The researcher said that Schwetz drunkenly groped and lay on top of him while they were sharing a hotel room during a trip to Seattle in 2018 for an AZA conference. Shortly after reporting Schwetz to the AZA, the researcher was fired days into a new position at the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago.

In a letter to its members, the AZA said it failed to handle "credible complaints of sexually inappropriate conduct" against Schwetz. Following the allegations, Schwetz and close associates on AZA committees then interfered with the researcher's work and career, a violation of the AZA's anti-retaliation policies.

Supervisors in key leadership roles signed on to the request for Schwetz's termination, as well as Sups. Cecely Castillo and Chuck Erickson, who have represented the district where the zoo is located and served on the zoo commission.

Under the terms of the settlement, Schwetz must not attend AZA conferences and resign from AZA committees. The AZA must create a system for third-party reporting of sexual harassment and the investigation of complaints.

