Dane County supervisors bring back resolution opposing F-35 jets

"That’s what this resolution is about is trying to see what we can do," Wegleitner said.

Asked why the resolution was being revived now after Madison has already been selected for the jets, Wegleitner said "this project is still a bad idea."

The county's environment committee had already approved the resolution in March, but brought it up for a vote again with the hope of helping the proposal gain some traction after it stalled last year when the COVID-19 pandemic put many county meetings on hold. The County Board never took it up for a vote.

The resolution has the same language as last time, except for a few minor changes and a new amendment from Sup. Yogesh Chawla, 6th District, that would put any construction agreements between the National Guard and the county on hold until environmental studies are complete, a plan is developed to fix the PFAS contamination at the site, and that plan has been both funded and started.

Sup. Jeremy Levin, 10th District, the only member of the committee to vote against the proposal, said it was "bizarre" to vote on the resolution a second time. He said other county committees could have taken it up for a vote, but for almost a year, they haven't.

"I think it tells you where else this is going, and it’s nowhere," Levin said.