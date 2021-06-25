Dane County supervisor seeks options to regulate airport PFAS remediation

The resolution calls for a website that would contain information on all PFAS tests and their results, and information about any meetings between Dane County, the state DNR, the Wisconsin Air National Guard and other contractors working on projects related to the F-35 fighter jets. It also asks for quarterly updates on projects at the airport.

Even as a supervisor, Chawla said he had difficulty navigating all the information regarding PFAS contamination and the work underway to remediate it.

“Having one central website will make it easier for the public to understand it,” Chawla said.

Additionally, the resolution formally opposes locating the F-35 fighter jets in Dane County and directs the county’s legal department to explore tools available to halt all construction projects at the airport if PFAS levels exceed recommended amounts.

After being introduced, the resolution will head to various Dane County committees for approval.