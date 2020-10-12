Dane County Supervisor Paul Rusk dies at 65

Dane County Board Supervisor Paul Rusk died over the weekend at his home at the age of 65.
As a member of the board for nearly two decades, Rusk guided supervisors through tough issues as chair of the Public Protection & Judiciary Committee. He always made himself available for a community meeting, phone call or cup of coffee, according to a statement from Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher.
“Paul was an incredible representative for his district, and he was a very proud north and east sider,” Eicher said in an interview Monday. “His ability to connect with his constituents and to do good, principled, reasonable work was part of the reason that he was elected by the district for so long. It’s a testament to the type of service he provided.”
“This is a significant loss not just for the board but for Dane County,” Eicher said.
Rusk was first elected to the county board in 2002 and represented Madison’s north side. He served on the PP&J committee, Airport Commission, Environmental Council and Taskforce on Aging. Most recently, he served as a member of the Public Works & Transportation Committee.
As chair of PP&J from 2006 to 2018, Rusk guided the committee and board through challenging issues facing the criminal justice system. The county had just opened a new courthouse in 2006 and in 2017, the board voted to proceed with the major jail reconstruction project.
During Rusk’s tenure as chair, the committee also dealt with challenges facing the Public Safety Communications Center, a 2009 report detailing racial disparities in the criminal justice system and the creation of the Criminal Justice Council.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement that Rusk was a “steadfast advocate for our most vulnerable and was a passionate, leading progressive voice about public safety and criminal justice reform.”
“Paul was every bit as thoughtful as he was kind. Paul's leadership and grace will be deeply missed. He was a public servant in every sense,” Parisi said. “All of Dane County mourns the loss of our friend and colleague, Supervisor Paul Rusk.”
When he wasn’t attending board business, he led the Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin as the executive director. He also worked for U.S. Representative Robert Kastenmeier and Wisconsin State Senator Calvin Potter.
Eicher said she didn’t have details at this time about the circumstances surrounding Rusk’s death and that those who knew him are still processing the loss.
“This is an incredible shock to all of us, particularly those of us who just spoke with Paul late last week,” Eicher said.
Rusk’s vacant seat will be treated as a vacancy and likely filled through an appointment process. However, Eicher said logistics have not yet been immediately figured out.
“It’s hard thinking about who could even replace Paul,” she said.
