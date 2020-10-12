Dane County Supervisor Paul Rusk dies at 65

Dane County Board Supervisor Paul Rusk died over the weekend at his home at the age of 65.

As a member of the board for nearly two decades, Rusk guided supervisors through tough issues as chair of the Public Protection & Judiciary Committee. He always made himself available for a community meeting, phone call or cup of coffee, according to a statement from Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher.

“Paul was an incredible representative for his district, and he was a very proud north and east sider,” Eicher said in an interview Monday. “His ability to connect with his constituents and to do good, principled, reasonable work was part of the reason that he was elected by the district for so long. It’s a testament to the type of service he provided.”

“This is a significant loss not just for the board but for Dane County,” Eicher said.

Rusk was first elected to the county board in 2002 and represented Madison’s north side. He served on the PP&J committee, Airport Commission, Environmental Council and Taskforce on Aging. Most recently, he served as a member of the Public Works & Transportation Committee.