Dane County Supervisor Julie Schwellenbach dies at 62

Dane County Board Supervisor Julie Schwellenbach died Wednesday morning at her home, the county announced Thursday.
Schwellenbach, 62, was elected to the board in 2018 and represented the northeastern part of the county. She served on several county groups including the Public Protection and Judiciary Committee and the food and environmental councils.
Board Chair Analiese Eicher said in a statement Thursday that Schwellenbach met the unique challenges of the district and that she was grateful to have her as a colleague.
“Her measured and thoughtful approach to the issues that have faced our county in the past three years has been so appreciated,” Eicher said. “She enjoyed her work on the board so much and loved serving our shared community.”
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement that Schwellenbach’s roles as an educator, parent, community activist and public official are an example of how to make “a meaningful and constructive difference in our world.”
“Her strong, dignified and quiet leadership will be missed,” Parisi said. “Her passing is a tremendous loss on many levels but mostly for her loving family. My thoughts are with them, her friends and her constituents.”
Schwellenbach is remembered as a gardener, a lifelong educator who enjoyed work with kids and a founding member of the Sun Prairie Action Resource Coalition. She was a proud mother of two and loving spouse, according to the county.
Supervisor Dave Ripp, District 29, remembered her “insight and boundless energy” and said she represented her constituents with “passion and dedication.”
Supervisor Maureen McCarville, District 22, said Schwellenbach was a "bright light in this world.”
“We were blessed to have her insight and compassion to help here in Dane County,” McCarville said.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.