Dane County Supervisor Julie Schwellenbach dies at 62

Dane County Board Supervisor Julie Schwellenbach died Wednesday morning at her home, the county announced Thursday.

Schwellenbach, 62, was elected to the board in 2018 and represented the northeastern part of the county. She served on several county groups including the Public Protection and Judiciary Committee and the food and environmental councils.

Board Chair Analiese Eicher said in a statement Thursday that Schwellenbach met the unique challenges of the district and that she was grateful to have her as a colleague.

“Her measured and thoughtful approach to the issues that have faced our county in the past three years has been so appreciated,” Eicher said. “She enjoyed her work on the board so much and loved serving our shared community.”

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement that Schwellenbach’s roles as an educator, parent, community activist and public official are an example of how to make “a meaningful and constructive difference in our world.”