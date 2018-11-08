Dane County Board Supervisor Shelia Stubbs will serve out the rest of her term on the board, even as she enters her new role as a representative in the state Assembly next year.
Stubbs was unchallenged in the Nov. 6 election for the 77th Assembly District, which includes Madison’s South, Southwest and West sides, following her victory in a four-candidate Democratic primary in August.
In April, Stubbs won re-election to the County Board for the 23rd District, which includes much of Madison’s South Side. She said Thursday she plans to serve the rest of her term on the board until April 2020.
“I’m a multi-tasker,” Stubbs said. “I can do multiple things, and I’m not doing something different than my predecessors have done.”
Rep. Terese Berceau, D-Madison, whom Stubbs is succeeding in the Assembly, was elected to the Assembly in 1998 and also served out her term on the County Board until the April 2000 election.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, also served on the County Board and in the state Assembly when she was re-elected to the board and then elected to the Assembly in 1992. Baldwin was a County Board member until the April 1994 election.
More recently, state Rep. Melissa Sargent, D-Madison, served out her second term on County Board, which ended in 2014, following her election to the Assembly in 2012.