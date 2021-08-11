Dane County subcommittee aims to prevent debt, waive fees for poor residents in final report

Residents who struggle to afford fines and fees associated with some Dane County services could more easily apply to get the fees waived or avoid getting their debts sent to collections under recommendations in a report finalized Wednesday.
After nearly a year of work, the Public Protection & Judiciary Committee Fines & Fees Subcommittee unanimously approved its final report, which includes 11 countywide changes aimed at reducing or eliminating the burdens low-income residents and people of color face when getting saddled with fees.
"If an individual has pulled themselves out of poverty or is working their way out of poverty, the last thing Dane County government should be doing is pushing them back down," said Sup. Carousel Bayrd, the chair of the subcommittee.
As people move through the court system, serve time in jail, get counseling and use other county services they're charged with dozens of different fines and fees, such as those associated with copying, filing court documents, name changes, paternity tests, evidence getting sent to the crime lab, family mediation, jail diversion programs, doctor's calls in jail and more.
The county created the subcommittee in September to take a comprehensive look at all of the fines and fees in the county's Department of Human Services, and criminal and civil justice systems to determine which ones could be eliminated or decreased.
Bayrd noted that the group's focus was on helping low-income people, not eliminating every single fee assessed. Some fines and fees will stick around, she said.
The subcommittee's work already led to the County Board eliminating all fines and fees related to the juvenile justice system and forgave families' existing debt. The board also eliminated fees for individuals who participate in deferred prosecution and first-offender programs.
Now that the report has been finalized, it will be presented to county committees. Then county board members will need to draft policies and budget amendments to put the recommendations in place, Bayrd said.
“This report is important because it shows … how county government contributes to individuals being in poverty and staying in poverty," Bayrd said. "And it gives recommendations of what we can do to address that.”
One of the major recommendations is for county staff to develop a uniform waiver form to be used across all county departments for residents to apply to get fees waived. Another is for staff to create a countywide policy for who qualifies to get the fines completely waived and who gets a payment plan instead.
When determining eligibility, Bayrd said the county would likely consider the person's income, the size of the fee, financial history, the size of someone's family and financial commitments.
Most of the fees assessed in the court system are mandated by state law, but can be waived through an already existing fee waiver petition. The new countywide waiver form would be based off of that petition form.
Residents can already apply to get some fees waived, such as through the court system process, but the forms and policies vary across departments and aren't always available, making it challenging for people to navigate.
Bayrd said many department heads in the county wanted to reduce or waive fees for some, but the lack of a consistent process made it "intimidating and inaccessible" for people.
"There was no uniformity in the system," Bayrd said. "And that leaves people behind."
Another major recommendation would establish a minimum threshold for sending people's debts to collections so small debts aren't sent to collections or credit reporting agencies.
Bayrd said it's "not worth the time or effort" for the county to pursue small claims, especially when that will drive people "deeper into debt."
Other recommendations for the county include:
- Educating residents on the new fee waiver process.
- Requiring a racial equity and racial impact review before creating a new fee or increasing an existing one.
- Collect data on the racial and gender demographics of those being assessed fees, requesting waivers or getting their fees sent to collections.
- Develop a process for contacting a people before their debt is sent to collections.
- Determine whether families or individuals are having debts stack up across different county departments, and make efforts to reduce or eliminate those debts.
- Require departments to provide an annual report on fines and fees to the Public Protection and Judiciary Committee so county board members can track progress.
Although not a part of the official recommendations, the subcommittee also hopes the county will consider creating another subcommittee to take an even deeper dive into fines and fees, including those assessed at the municipal level.