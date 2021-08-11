Dane County subcommittee aims to prevent debt, waive fees for poor residents in final report

Bayrd noted that the group's focus was on helping low-income people, not eliminating every single fee assessed. Some fines and fees will stick around, she said.

The subcommittee's work already led to the County Board eliminating all fines and fees related to the juvenile justice system and forgave families' existing debt. The board also eliminated fees for individuals who participate in deferred prosecution and first-offender programs.

Now that the report has been finalized, it will be presented to county committees. Then county board members will need to draft policies and budget amendments to put the recommendations in place, Bayrd said.

“This report is important because it shows … how county government contributes to individuals being in poverty and staying in poverty," Bayrd said. "And it gives recommendations of what we can do to address that.”

One of the major recommendations is for county staff to develop a uniform waiver form to be used across all county departments for residents to apply to get fees waived. Another is for staff to create a countywide policy for who qualifies to get the fines completely waived and who gets a payment plan instead.