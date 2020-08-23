Dane County still accepting applications for citizen-led redistricting commission

Residents in Dane County still have time to apply for a spot on a new redistricting commission that will draw the next cycle of maps for County Board districts.
The application deadline for the 11-member commission has been extended to Sept. 11 to allow for a "more diverse, representative pool of applicants," according to a statement from County Board Chairwoman Analiese Eicher and County Clerk Scott McDonell, both of whom will appoint residents to the commission.
Eicher said a lot of people have shown interest in the commission, but she and McDonell want to make sure the group chosen is reflective of "the diversity of the people that make up this county."
"Redistricting has traditionally had a disproportionate effect on marginalized communities," McDonell said. "We must make sure they have a chair at the table."
The commission will be required to submit to the County Board at least three maps with new district boundaries by May 31, which the board will then choose from. New maps are required by law every 10 years.
Members of the county redistricting commission:
- Must be residents of Dane County.
- May not be on the County Board, a county employee or a contract consultant.
- May not be a lobbyist registered with the board.
- May not hold or have held an official position with a political party or partisan organization within a year before appointment to the commission.
- May not have participated in the 2011 partisan redistricting process for the state.
A complete list of criteria along with the application for the commission can be found on the Dane County Planning and Development Department’s website at go.madison.com/redistricting.
