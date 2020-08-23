Dane County still accepting applications for citizen-led redistricting commission

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Residents in Dane County still have time to apply for a spot on a new redistricting commission that will draw the next cycle of maps for County Board districts.

The application deadline for the 11-member commission has been extended to Sept. 11 to allow for a "more diverse, representative pool of applicants," according to a statement from County Board Chairwoman Analiese Eicher and County Clerk Scott McDonell, both of whom will appoint residents to the commission.

Eicher said a lot of people have shown interest in the commission, but she and McDonell want to make sure the group chosen is reflective of "the diversity of the people that make up this county."

"Redistricting has traditionally had a disproportionate effect on marginalized communities," McDonell said. "We must make sure they have a chair at the table."

The commission will be required to submit to the County Board at least three maps with new district boundaries by May 31, which the board will then choose from. New maps are required by law every 10 years.