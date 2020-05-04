Dane County small business support program funding to rise by $10M amid COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dane County will add $10 million to a grant program available to small businesses experiencing financial difficulties during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, County Executive Joe Parisi said Sunday.

The county’s small business pandemic support program offers grants, administered by Dane Buy Local, ranging from $1,000 to $50,000. The program, first announced April 1, started out at $250,000 before increasing to $800,000 and now $10.8 million in total funding.

“Small businesses throughout our community have taken a significant hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced many to temporarily close their doors and question how they will stay afloat,” Parisi said.

The grants are meant to support small businesses throughout the county by keeping their employees and mitigating losses resulting from the pandemic.

Dane Buy Local has awarded grants to 297 businesses throughout the county, totaling $890,000 so far.

“As local business owners are feeling more and more pressure as the struggle to stay in business grows, a grant can provide the glimmer of hope they need to remain positive about being able to reopen their doors when it’s safe,” said Colin Murray, executive director of Dane Buy Local.

Business owners can learn more about the program and apply online at danebuylocal.com. Applications will be accepted through June 15.

