Dane County Sheriff's proposal to clear $150,000 in inmate debt moves forward

Mahoney said much of the money is debt that his office probably wouldn't have ended up collecting anyway.

Sup. Andrew Schauer, 21st District, said he was concerned that the proposal would send the message that offenders won't have to pay a fine or fee ever again.

But Mahoney — who is leaving to take a job in the private sector before his term ends in 2023 — said his "intent was that this would be a one-time abolishment" of debts.

Mahoney said now's a good time for a reset because the county's Public Protection and Judiciary Committee's Fines and Fees Subcommittee has been reviewing the county's fines since September to find ways to rethink or eliminate some fees. The subcommittee's work has already resulted in the elimination of debts and fees in the juvenile justice system.

Erika Bach, who said she normally speaks against the Sheriff's Office, thanked Mahoney and committee members for the proposal, saying it will help the "most marginalized" as they exit the jail.