Dane County Sheriff's office will now use 'resident' instead of ‘inmate’

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett announced Monday that people in jail will no longer be referred to as “inmates.” Instead they will be referred to as “residents” or “those within our care.”

Barrett said the change in language is an effort to humanize people serving time in the county jail. In his nearly 100 days as sheriff, Barrett said he has gained a new perspective from talking with staff, deputies, those in the jail, and people who were recently released from state, county and federal incarceration.

“As we serve, we want to maintain dignity and respect for all who are involved in our criminal justice system,” Barrett said in a statement.

He encouraged his staff to consider the importance of titles, such as peace officer instead of law enforcement officer.