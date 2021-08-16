Dane County Sheriff's office will now use 'resident' instead of ‘inmate’

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett announced Monday that people in jail will no longer be referred to as “inmates.” Instead they will be referred to as “residents” or “those within our care.”
Barrett said the change in language is an effort to humanize people serving time in the county jail. In his nearly 100 days as sheriff, Barrett said he has gained a new perspective from talking with staff, deputies, those in the jail, and people who were recently released from state, county and federal incarceration.
“As we serve, we want to maintain dignity and respect for all who are involved in our criminal justice system,” Barrett said in a statement.
He encouraged his staff to consider the importance of titles, such as peace officer instead of law enforcement officer.
“The title (that) we go by and how we view ourselves matters (to) how we carry out the duties of our position,” Barrett previously told the Cap Times. “When I mean peace officer, I mean that is exactly what my goal. My philosophy and my vision is: We are there to keep the peace.”
Dane County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said Barrett sent out an internal video message to staff last week. The office is in the process of adjusting policies and other documentation to reflect the change, but that will take time.
Barrett was influenced by Nehemiah, a local group that prepares people to re-enter their communities after incarceration. Nehemiah says the use of the term “inmate” brings additional barriers; the word affects how people view themselves and how others view them.
And at a recent National Sheriffs’ Association conference, Barrett learned other counties have transitioned to using “resident” rather than “inmate.”
“As your sheriff, I believe our philosophies, policies and practices should be proactive and not reactionary like many other areas of our criminal justice system,” Barrett said. “The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is a national leader in appropriate progressive reform, and many follow our lead.”
The Marshall Project, a nonprofit journalism organization focused on criminal justice, recently released a language guide to illustrate how words affect people who have experienced incarceration.
The guide also outlines publicly the Marshall Project’s decision to avoid labels like “inmate” in favor of “person-first” language like “people in jail” or “incarcerated people.”
“At its heart, journalism is a discipline of clarity,” according to the Marshall Project. “The Language Project is our attempt to set the record straight.”
