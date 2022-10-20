Dane County Sheriff warned about sex offender, but no evidence he asked DOC to 'go light' on him

Social media and radio ads from Republican Dane County Sheriff candidate Det. Anthony Hamilton claim that incumbent Sheriff Kalvin Barrett tried to get the Department of Corrections to give "favorable treatment" to a registered sex offender with whom Barrett has appeared in multiple photos.

John Brown, who was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 in 2009, has appeared in photos at events with many Democratic politicians and community leaders, including Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Gov. Tony Evers, Police Chief Shon Barnes, Madison state Rep. Sheila Stubbs and Dane County Boys and Girls Club CEO Michael Johnson.

Since his 2009 conviction, Brown has been charged with three sex offender registry violations, all for not registering his current address with the state.

Here's what we know about Barrett's actions concerning Brown:

Barrett contacted DOC sex offender registry staffer Ryan Pierce about Brown on June 28, 2021, after a citizen complained Brown was "taking pictures of a lot of children and also officers" at a Juneteenth event, according to DOC records.

Over the following months, Barrett appeared alongside Brown during a backyard get-together in June while Brown had an active warrant for a sex offender registry violation.

Four days later, Brown was arrested.

Sachin Chheda, Barrett's campaign spokesperson, said the sheriff did not know who Brown was when he posed for those photos. "He did not make the connection," Chheda said.

In an attempt to document what he viewed as Barrett's meddling in the case, Hamilton recorded a conversation he had with Pierce two weeks after the arrest. On the recording, Pierce can be heard saying that Barrett contacted DOC about Brown in the days after his June 13 arrest. "He was asking if we were doing anything," Pierce is heard to say.

The Department of Corrections does not have any records that corroborate Hamilton's claim that Barrett contacted the agency a second time about Brown in the days after his arrest. In an interview, Hamilton insisted that Barrett's second call to Pierce amounted to trying to influence DOC's action toward Brown.

Pierce did not return a request for comment. But while it's unclear what Barrett and Pierce may have discussed on that second call, the recording of Pierce doesn't indicate that Barrett "called the Department of Corrections to go light on his sex offender buddy," as Hamilton's advertisements claim.