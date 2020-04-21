Dane County Sheriff to test all deputies, staff for COVID-19 after jail outbreak

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office could begin testing for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, across the entire agency starting Friday.

Over the weekend, four jail inmates from the same pod in the downtown Public Safety Building tested positive for COVID-19. Another 22 inmates from the same pod were tested for the disease and 12 came back positive.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Ten of the inmates who tested positive were asymptomatic.

“We will make every effort to utilize any resources we have available to mitigate the spread of this virus,” Sheriff David Mahoney said in a statement Tuesday.

On Monday, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office requested the National Guard WING Mobile Specimen Collection Team test all inmates and essential staff. Testing is expected to begin Friday.

“The health and safety of our deputies, support staff, as well as their families and the inmates in our facility, continue to be our highest priority.” Mahoney said in a statement. “We are grateful for the rapid response by the National Guard WING to administer these tests and quickly get ahead of this outbreak.”