Dane County Sheriff: No criminal conduct found with Vilas Zoo society's use of donations

A Dane County Sheriff’s Office-led investigation into alleged donation discrepancies at the Henry Vilas Zoo did not find any criminal misconduct on the part of the Zoological Society or any employee.

"We have determined that the donations initially in question are accounted for," according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office in a press release Tuesday.

The Dane County District Attorney’s Office agreed with the findings.

“After reviewing all the information, (Assistant District Attorney Paul Humphrey), did not believe there was an intentional act, from the Zoological Society, of any theft or fraud that is consistent with embezzlement or misappropriation of funds,” Dane County Sheriff’s Office Detective Janet Boehnen said in a Dec. 10 report following a case review with the District Attorney’s Office.

Last November, county officials raised concerns over cash donations left in donor tubes and greeter boxes at the zoo. The concerns came months after Dane County broke off its relationship with the Henry Vilas Zoological Society, which was responsible for operations and depositing donations from the greeter boxes and donor tubes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Starting April 1, Dane County has been in charge of operations and donations.