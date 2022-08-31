Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett photographed with child sex offender; campaign opponent: 'No excuse'

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett was photographed at an event alongside a registered child sex offender while the man was actively wanted by authorities, Republican sheriff candidate Anthony Hamilton revealed Wednesday.

In the photos posted to Facebook on June 9, Barrett appears at a backyard event with John F. Brown, 56, who was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 in 2009.

At the time the photos were posted, Brown was wanted by authorities on a warrant for a sex registry violation because he failed to notify authorities of his current residence, according to court records. The warrant was issued on March 13. Brown was ultimately arrested on June 13 and released on bond that day, four days after he posted photos with the Sheriff.

Barrett did not respond to a request for comment, but his campaign spokesperson, Sachin Chheda, said that the sheriff "has his picture taken with dozens of people every week as he's out and about in the community.

"It's clear that this particular individual tries really hard to get his picture taken with politicians all the time," Chheda said.

On his Facebook page, Brown has photos posing with other officials and Democratic politicians, including Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes and Gov. Tony Evers.

Brown posted another photo alongside Barrett in February at End Time Ministries, a well-known Baptist church on Madison's Southwest Side.

Brown's social media presence shows extensive involvement with the church, which is led by State Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, as well as community work with the homeless.

Hamilton, a Dane County detective who is challenging Barrett in the November election, said the photos had been getting passed around by employees at the Sheriff's Office, who were trying to arrest Brown along with the US Marshals Office.

The Marshals Office declined to comment.

"There's no excuse for this so-called law enforcement leader to be hanging out with a felon who law enforcement are actively looking to arrest," Hamilton said at a press conference in Flad Park on Madison's Southwest Side.

He had been charged with two other sex registry violations in 2021 and 2020.