Dane County Sheriff David Mahoney leaving post for American Family job

The $148 million project is not without controversy as community members have called on Mahoney and the Dane County Board to stop funding a new jail and to start investing more in community services.

Currently, the project includes building a seven-story tower behind the downtown Public Safety Building jail and closing the county’s two other jail facilities in the City-County Building and the Ferris Huber Center on Madison’s south side.

Plans include creating medical and mental health beds for the first time in addition to programming space to address core reasons why people enter the criminal justice system. He plans to stay engaged in the project until his last day.

Mahoney said he hopes by May that the county will have secured contracts and be “working within our community to begin the process of building that new facility and turning a new chapter that's long overdue in how we serve men and women incarcerated in this county.”

“I'll see the doors open but from a different perspective,” Mahoney said. “I have every confidence in the citizens of this county. I have every confidence in the county board, the elected officials who will need to make those critical decisions who recognize the fact that jail today does not meet the values of our Dane County citizens.”

