Dane County sets new single-day record with ‘dramatic’ COVID-19 case spike

Public Health encouraged those who live, work and visit downtown to take precautions, assume exposure and monitor for symptoms. Heinrich said Thursday that Public Health is currently not considering issuing an order specific to the downtown area.

“Given what’s happening right now, it’s just another moment to remind all of you that we need to do everything we can within our own control to take the precautions to protect your health and safety,” Heinrich said.

Calling the record case count “disturbing and concerning,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway echoed the advice to follow public health guidelines to prevent infection and reduce community spread. The priority is keeping people safe and healthy, the mayor said.

Rhodes-Conway said the effect of UW-Madison's coronavirus situation has a “potentially large” effect on the greater community, which is intertwined with campus life.

“Students are a very large population segment here in Madison as are UW faculty and staff,” she said. “The UW also obviously has a huge economic impact on Madison, and these are the things that we balance through the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.