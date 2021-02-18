Dane County set to test vaccine registry next week, statewide in March

She said the department has been working with Microsoft to test the program, and while glitches have arisen, “we’ve been able to solve them in a relatively short period of time.”

“No software is foolproof,” she said, “but the key to it is having resources to address this.”

Also on Wednesday, the Department of Health Services reported that more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given to state residents so far. Nearly 290,000 were second doses, meaning those people are completely vaccinated. And over 40% of those age 65 and older have received at least one dose.

About 13% of the state population has received at least one dose so far.

“We are on a roll,” said Willems Van Dijk.

She said increasing weekly allocations of vaccine made it possible to administer the last half-million doses in only 18 days, while it took 48 days to administer the first 500,000. The state is now ranked 16th in the nation for the rate of vaccination, while weeks ago it ranked near the bottom of the list.