Dane County selects contractor to take over nonprofit's role at Vilas Zoo

Dane County has selected a contractor to take over operating the Vilas Zoo's concessions and rides following the breakdown in negotiations with the nonprofit organization that has run them for decades.
County Executive Joe Parisi said Centerplate, the in-house caterer and concessions provider for the county's Alliant Energy Center, has been chosen to run the zoo's Glacier Grille restaurant, carousel, train and gift shop, pending approval by the County Board.
The Henry Vilas Zoological Society, which has worked with the zoo and raised funds for it since 1914 -- and with the county since it took over ownership of the zoo from the city of Madison in the mid-1980s -- will have to leave the zoo's grounds when its contract expires March 31. The county plans to hire limited-term workers to replace the society's employees who now staff the concessions stands, gift shop and rides.
The County Board will decide on two zoo-related resolutions in the coming month. One would approve a contract with Centerplate, the other would allow the county to pay the salaries of an additional nine full-time equivalent zoo employees at a cost of about $620,000.
The society has been paying the employment costs for three full-time county zoo staff members -- the deputy zoo director, a zoo keeper and a facility and animal life support technician. The county will now need to cover those costs, as well as hire employees to take over general operations management, marketing and outreach coordination, volunteer coordination and education management -- positions which had fallen under the society's part of the partnership.
The county also plans to hire another zookeeper and a zoo laborer.
The two resolutions will need to make their way through County Board committees before a board vote. Board Chairwoman Sharon Corrigan said the resolutions will go before the Public Works Committee Tuesday and the Personnel and Finance Committee April 1 before going to the board for approval April 11.
To fill the gap between the society's contract expiration and the start of Centerplate's contract, the county also announced Friday that it would be offering jobs to society staff who work at the Glacier Grille, gift shop and carousel.
"These individuals have been great partners of the zoo," said Joseph Darcangelo, the zoo's deputy director. "For those who want to continue being a part of this zoo experience, we want to make sure they know we are very much interested in their ongoing service to our zoo and community."
Corrigan said these would be limited-term employees, which the zoo has the authority to hire without County Board approval.
Employees who accept the county's offer would then be considered for employment with Centerplate, Parisi said.
The proposed contract with Centerplate would last three years, with the county paying Centerplate $50,000 each year, according to the resolution. The county would keep the first $100,000 in profits each year, and Centerplate would keep 15 percent of any profits above that.
"If Centerplate's performance is that of the current operator, gross revenues for all operations are about $2 million," county controller Chuck Hicklin said.
In 2017, the society generated $2.07 million in gross revenue from those operations, according to the society's tax documents.
The county also plans to request proposals for a partner to fill the role the society has played in raising funds for the zoo, Parisi's office said. A formal request will be put out after the county works with an independent consultant who has worked with the Association for Zoos and Aquariums, Hicklin said.
"The consultant would work with the county to help assess best practices in terms of relationships between comparable zoos and their respective support organizations," Hicklin said.
The contract with that consultant has not been finalized, but Hicklin said the county will announce more details next week.
Over the past 10 years the society has donated about $17 million to the zoo for operations, programs and improvements, including $4.6 million for the award-winning Arctic Passage exhibit, which opened in 2015.
County and zoological society officials met this week to discuss the transition, according to a statement from the County Executive's Office, and the county "relayed to the President of the Society its intent to continue dialogue about a longer term partnership."
The negotiations between the two parties fell apart when the society refused to give final authority over concessions and guest services to the zoo's director, who is a county employee. The county also contended that the society has socked away too much money in reserves -- upwards of $6 million -- that the county can't readily access.
The society still wants to function as the zoo's exclusive fundraising arm, which would include managing zoo operations, marketing and on-site events, the society said in a statement Friday. In a new set of proposals to the county, the society is no longer requesting involvement in concessions or guest services.
"Hopefully the county will realize that this is a commonsense proposal that's in the best interest of both parties and the zoo," said Amy Supple, vice chair of the society's board.
The society said in a statement that both parties need to be more transparent and have more open communication.
The society has supported the zoo since 1914 and has worked in collaboration with the county since the zoo transitioned from city to county ownership in the 1980s.
The society hopes the county and society can work with a mediator to come to terms on a contract in the coming weeks, before the county requests proposals from other organizations, Supple said.
State Journal reporter Logan Wroge contributed to this report.