Dane County seeks proposals for Alliant Energy Center redevelopment

The county is envisioning the campus’ future as the Alliant Energy Center transformed to meet the needs of the pandemic. Its drive-thru testing and vaccination have become a model for other states, according to Kyzer-McHenry, with representatives from South Dakota visiting Dane County this week to tour the facility.

He said the Alliant Energy Center has “broken a mold of what a public event center was and is and should have been.”

Josh Wescott, chief of staff to Parisi, said issuing the request for proposals is an “important milestone” in guiding the future of the Alliant Energy Center. He said there will be a renewed focus on redevelopment and infrastructure projects as the country recovers from COVID-19 to jumpstart the economy, making it the right time to focus on the future of the campus.

“We now know what the campus is capable of in times of crisis,” Wescott said. “Now we need to find out its best potential at helping recharge our region's economy post Covid-19.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.