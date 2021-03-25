Dane County seeking proposals to redevelop Alliant Energy Center

Dane County is seeking proposals from developers to redevelop the Alliant Energy Center with the hope of expanding facilities and bringing new events to the 164-acre complex, the county announced Thursday.

The large concerts, expos and other events at the center have largely been on hold for the past year as the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the cancellation of nearly all large events. The campus has instead been used for drive-through COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

"As we emerge from the challenges of the past year, this project offers opportunity for economic invigoration while bringing new events to Dane County," Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said.

It's unclear what could all be included in the redevelopment, but the county said it is seeking to at least expand the Exhibition Hall, which could attract more large trade shows.

The largest convention and exposition in Dane County, the World Dairy Expo, solicited proposals last month for alternative locations due in part to Dane County’s COVID-19-related restrictions, although officials with the expo said the Alliant Energy Center remains the preferred location for this year’s show. The World Dairy Expo has an estimated economic impact of more than $45 million.