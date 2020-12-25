 Skip to main content
Dane County secures 6-month extension of program linking local growers to food pantries
Second Harvest

Second Harvest food bank volunteer Emily Martinson boxed nonperishable food items destined for area food pantries or families in need at the Alliant Energy Center last month. Need for food from the nonprofit has increased more than 50% since last year.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

Dane County has secured a six-month extension of a program linking local growers with food pantries that was set to expire at the end of this year.

County Executive Joe Parisi announced earlier this week that a $5 million agreement has been struck with Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin to continue the program through at least the end of July.

The program launched in April with the help of about $8 million of the county’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) funding. More than 4,000 hours of service have been logged to help those experiencing hardship and hunger.

With job losses stretching families’ pocketbooks, many have turned to food pantries for meals. Need for food from Second Harvest has increased more than 50% since last year, the nonprofit’s leader told the Wisconsin State Journal last month.

Parisi said the program helps families struggling to put food on the table, keeps pantry shelves stocked and benefits local agricultural producers who need new markets to sell their goods. Second Harvest has teamed up with the Dane County Dairy and Pork Producers, Dane County Farmers’ Market and Fairshare CSA Coalition.

“This funding extension could not have come at a better time,” Michelle Orge, president and CEO of Second Harvest, said in an announcement. “Unfortunately, for our neighbors struggling to put food on their table, their struggles will continue for many months to come. This new round of funding is a key part of our overall strategy to meet that long-term need.”

The Dane County Board is expected to approve the agreement sometime in the coming weeks. It provides Second Harvest with $1 million in the months of January, February and March, followed by $500,000 monthly in April, May and June.

