Dane County says it can't afford scaled-back Alliant Energy Center proposals

Plans for a roughly $600 million piece of the massive Alliant Energy Center expansion are coming in way over Dane County's budget and aren't shaping up how County Board and committee members expected.

All three developers who submitted proposals for the first phase of the project ditched the expansion of the Dane County-owned Exhibition Hall and instead focused on the construction of a private hotel — a major change from what the county was looking for in its master plan for the center.

Even with the scaled-back proposals, there’s a huge budget gap: Dane County would need to come up with about $100 million in public dollars under current project plans. The county doesn't have a plan for how to come up with that much money.

"We don't have $100 million dollars to spend on that right now," Dane County Chief Financial Officer Charles Hicklin told members of the Alliant Energy Center Redevelopment Committee Tuesday.

Two developers have been asked to adapt their plans by Friday to cut costs. But even if that's successful, Sup. Dave Ripp, 29th District, said he's disappointed that the plans don't include improvements to the county's existing facilities, namely the 74,000-square-foot Exhibition Hall expansion the county was seeking as part of the project's first phase.