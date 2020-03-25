You are the owner of this article.
Dane County says all voters may cast absentee ballot as indefinitely confined to avoid voter ID requirement
topical top story

Dane County says all voters may cast absentee ballot as indefinitely confined to avoid voter ID requirement

Voting Rights Wisconsin ID

Catelin Tindall holds her expired student ID from the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design at Cannon Park in front of the building where she tried to vote during the November 2016 presidential election. 

 CARRIE ANTLFINGER, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell is giving all Dane County voters the go ahead to indicate they are indefinitely confined due to illness to avoid having to upload their voter ID when requesting an absentee ballot. 

The recommendation, which he says is legal, comes as some older voters have complained they aren't able to upload their photo IDs electronically, which is a general requirement to request an absentee ballot. 

Those complaints come as state officials are urging voters to vote by mail if at all possible to reduce crowding on Election Day, which could increase the risk of poll workers and voters contracting the novel coronavirus, which has infected at least 585 Wisconsinites and killed 6. 

"People are reluctant to check the box that says they are indefinitely confined but this is a pandemic," McDonell said in an email to local clerks. "This feature in our law is here to help preserve everyone's right to vote." 

McDonell said voters can visit myvote.wi.gov to request an absentee ballot, where they should check the box that reads, "I certify that I am indefinitely confined due to age, illness, infirmity or disability and request ballots be sent to me for every election until I am no longer confined or fail to return a ballot." 

Once that box is checked, a voter can skip the step of uploading an ID in order to receive a ballot for the April 7 election. 

McDonell said anyone who has trouble uploading a photo ID, even if the person is not indefinitely confined, should check the box to ease the absentee ballot process. 

He said voters can uncheck the box once Gov. Tony Evers' "stay at home" order lifts. 

