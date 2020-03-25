Dane County says all voters may cast absentee ballot as indefinitely confined to avoid voter ID requirement

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell is giving all Dane County voters the go ahead to indicate they are indefinitely confined due to illness to avoid having to upload their voter ID when requesting an absentee ballot.
The recommendation, which he says is legal, comes as some older voters have complained they aren't able to upload their photo IDs electronically, which is a general requirement to request an absentee ballot.
Those complaints come as state officials are urging voters to vote by mail if at all possible to reduce crowding on Election Day, which could increase the risk of poll workers and voters contracting the novel coronavirus, which has infected at least 585 Wisconsinites and killed 6.
"People are reluctant to check the box that says they are indefinitely confined but this is a pandemic," McDonell said in an email to local clerks. "This feature in our law is here to help preserve everyone's right to vote."
You have free articles remaining.
McDonell said voters can visit myvote.wi.gov to request an absentee ballot, where they should check the box that reads, "I certify that I am indefinitely confined due to age, illness, infirmity or disability and request ballots be sent to me for every election until I am no longer confined or fail to return a ballot."
Once that box is checked, a voter can skip the step of uploading an ID in order to receive a ballot for the April 7 election.
McDonell said anyone who has trouble uploading a photo ID, even if the person is not indefinitely confined, should check the box to ease the absentee ballot process.
He said voters can uncheck the box once Gov. Tony Evers' "stay at home" order lifts.
In this Series
Pandemic numbers, hospital updates and more: Keep up with the latest local news on the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak
-
Wisconsin Department of Corrections confirms 3rd employee infected with COVID-19
-
Republican leaders agree with Gov. Tony Evers plans to proceed with April 7 election
-
Dane County says all voters may cast absentee ballot as indefinitely confined to avoid voter ID requirement
- 163 updates
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.