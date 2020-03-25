Dane County says all voters may cast absentee ballot as indefinitely confined to avoid voter ID requirement

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell is giving all Dane County voters the go ahead to indicate they are indefinitely confined due to illness to avoid having to upload their voter ID when requesting an absentee ballot.

The recommendation, which he says is legal, comes as some older voters have complained they aren't able to upload their photo IDs electronically, which is a general requirement to request an absentee ballot.

Those complaints come as state officials are urging voters to vote by mail if at all possible to reduce crowding on Election Day, which could increase the risk of poll workers and voters contracting the novel coronavirus, which has infected at least 585 Wisconsinites and killed 6.

"People are reluctant to check the box that says they are indefinitely confined but this is a pandemic," McDonell said in an email to local clerks. "This feature in our law is here to help preserve everyone's right to vote."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

McDonell said voters can visit myvote.wi.gov to request an absentee ballot, where they should check the box that reads, "I certify that I am indefinitely confined due to age, illness, infirmity or disability and request ballots be sent to me for every election until I am no longer confined or fail to return a ballot."