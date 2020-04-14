Dane County saw 55.5% of registered voters cast ballots in spring election

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway thanked the city clerk, city staff and volunteers who worked on the election in a statement Monday.

“Despite the challenges we faced from an unexpected spike in absentee voting, it’s clear from the numbers that the people of Wisconsin — of all political persuasions — have embraced it,” Rhodes-Conway said. “This experience has shown us what can work well about mail-in voting, and what we need to improve.”

Wisconsin Elections Commission spokesman Reid Magney said WEC will likely be conducting a review of what happened before, during and after the election.

“I’d classify this more as a 'truth confirmed' than a 'lesson learned.' The more time you give election officials and voters to prepare for an election, the better. The less time you give them to adapt to changes in rules and procedures, the greater likelihood of confusion and problems,” Magney said.

As local clerks look to the general election in November, McDonell advised voters to sign up for a full year of absentee ballots through myvote.wi.us or by mail as soon as possible to allow clerks to gauge the number of ballots they will need to mail.