Dane County saw 55.5% of registered voters cast ballots in spring election

Nearly a week after Wisconsin’s chaotic election April 7, results of the presidential primary, state Supreme Court and hundreds of local races were announced Monday and into the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Local units of government counted and certified ballots throughout the afternoon and evening but could only start posting results at 4 p.m. In Madison, results were posted until 1:25 a.m.
“This entire election has been a challenge,” City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl said.
In an unprecedented election that caused significant challenges for local clerks, 55.5% of registered voters in Dane County were able to cast ballots, totaling 200,379. In April 2016 during a spring election that featured two presidential preference elections, 67.1% of voters cast a total of 235,539 ballots.
Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said 76%, or 153,103, of the votes were absentee ballots.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission reported an unofficial statewide turnout of 34.3%, measured as a percentage of the state’s voting-age population.
As of Monday morning, the Wisconsin Elections Commission reported that of the nearly 1.3 million absentee ballots requested by voters and mailed out by clerks, approximately 1.1 million had been returned. In Dane County, 179,215 voters asked for ballots, 178,883 were sent out and 153,810 returned, according to WEC data.
More than 87,000 of those requested and sent out by local officials were in the city of Madison, statewide municipal data shows. Of those, 87,732 were sent out and 74,291 returned to be counted, according to WEC data.
In a typical election, unofficial results are made available after 8 p.m. on Election Day. But for the presidential primary and spring general held during the novel coronavirus pandemic, a federal judge ruling in one of a series of election-related lawsuits prohibited reporting them until April 13.
The nearly week-long delay in publicly determining the winners and losers from the April 7 races follows an Election Day in Wisconsin preceded by rapidly changing orders and court decisions.
Ultimately, a U.S. Supreme Court ruling decision April 6 mandated that those who wanted to vote via absentee ballot had to have their ballots postmarked by April 7 and received by April 13 at 4 p.m., or hand-delivered as allowed under state law by April 7 at 8 p.m., in order for them to count.
The order created challenges for local clerks across the state in how they conduct elections and for voters trying to figure out how to cast their ballots.
For example, for a period of time a federal judge ruled that voters would be able to return an absentee ballot without a witness signature if they sent a note to their local clerk explaining why they couldn’t get a witness along with their ballot. But that was overturned by a federal appeals court decision, meaning anyone who returned their absentee ballots in that short time period without a witness signature would not have them counted.
In Madison, the local board of canvassers rejected 237 absentee ballots due to an empty witness certification and 140 that included a statement indicating an inability to obtain a witness signature due to COVID-19.
A total of 963 Madison absentee ballots were rejected. Other reasons included a lack of voter signature, lack of witness address, a postmark later than April 7, or hand-delivered to the office after April 7.
In addition to Witzel-Behl, Madison had, in total, 38 people working Monday night to tally election results. Typically, about eight people work on the night of an election to tally results.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway thanked the city clerk, city staff and volunteers who worked on the election in a statement Monday.
“Despite the challenges we faced from an unexpected spike in absentee voting, it’s clear from the numbers that the people of Wisconsin — of all political persuasions — have embraced it,” Rhodes-Conway said. “This experience has shown us what can work well about mail-in voting, and what we need to improve.”
Wisconsin Elections Commission spokesman Reid Magney said WEC will likely be conducting a review of what happened before, during and after the election.
“I’d classify this more as a 'truth confirmed' than a 'lesson learned.' The more time you give election officials and voters to prepare for an election, the better. The less time you give them to adapt to changes in rules and procedures, the greater likelihood of confusion and problems,” Magney said.
As local clerks look to the general election in November, McDonell advised voters to sign up for a full year of absentee ballots through myvote.wi.us or by mail as soon as possible to allow clerks to gauge the number of ballots they will need to mail.
“It also will allow the most time for the postal service as voters will be mailed a ballot on the first day that they can be mailed out,” McDonell said. “Clearly the postal service can't handle a large volume close to the election and postmarks are an unreliable piece of data.”
Witzel-Behl said her office will need to debrief before evaluating the lessons learned from this unprecedented election.
“Our biggest concern right now is staying healthy and recovering from burnout before the next election,” Witzel-Behl said.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.