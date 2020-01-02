Dane County's Vilas Zoo announces fundraising effort

The Dane County-owned Vilas Zoo announced the launch of a new fundraising effort Thursday that will provide discounts and members-only benefits in return for donations.
Memberships in the free zoo's Conservation Club range from $35 a year for the "advocate" level to $250 a year to be a "curator."
Members get a 10% discount at the zoo's Glacier Grille and gift shop, discounted admission to more than 150 other zoos and aquariums in the United States, the zoo's e-newsletter and access to members-only events. Those contributing at higher than the advocate level also get discounts on zoo camps and education programs, and a 24-ride punch card for the zoo’s train and carousel.
Money raised will to go to the zoo and to the zoo's conservation partners, including the Red Panda Network and Polar Bears International.
The county split from its longtime fundraising partner and concessions operator, formerly known as the Henry Vilas Zoological Society, in March -- in part over disagreements about the county's access to the money the society raised.
Zoo director Ronda Schwetz said the zoological society had about 2,500 people in its membership program "and people wanted to continue that and we decided to revamp that."
She said the county can accept tax-deductible donations on behalf of the zoo, but that its "expertise is in different areas" and the plan is still to put out a request for proposals this year for a new third-party fundraiser.
The society and the county agreed to a separation agreement last month that transfers almost all of the society's remaining funds -- about $8 million -- to the Madison Community Foundation to be used for zoo-related purposes.
The dispute between the parties involved access to donations collected in so-called greeter boxes at the zoo and sparked an investigation into the society's finances by the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
Chief deputy Jeff Hook said Monday the office hoped to have the investigation completed next week.