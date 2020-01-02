Dane County's Vilas Zoo announces fundraising effort

The Dane County-owned Vilas Zoo announced the launch of a new fundraising effort Thursday that will provide discounts and members-only benefits in return for donations.

Memberships in the free zoo's Conservation Club range from $35 a year for the "advocate" level to $250 a year to be a "curator."

Members get a 10% discount at the zoo's Glacier Grille and gift shop, discounted admission to more than 150 other zoos and aquariums in the United States, the zoo's e-newsletter and access to members-only events. Those contributing at higher than the advocate level also get discounts on zoo camps and education programs, and a 24-ride punch card for the zoo’s train and carousel.

Money raised will to go to the zoo and to the zoo's conservation partners, including the Red Panda Network and Polar Bears International.

The county split from its longtime fundraising partner and concessions operator, formerly known as the Henry Vilas Zoological Society, in March -- in part over disagreements about the county's access to the money the society raised.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}