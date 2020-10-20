Dane County’s behavioral health resource center to open in November

Dane County will run the center using the same model used with the county’s Aging and Disability Resource Center in which people are provided with a direct link to the services they need. The center will be led by a social work supervisor and staffed with clinically-licensed behavioral health resource specialists, case managers and a peer support coordinator.

Lonergan said the center will provide trauma-informed support and guide people looking for services through that journey.

“I think the importance of the center really is around the ability for people when the time is right to have that no wrong door available to them, which is critical to getting into services,” Lonergan said.

The county’s Behavioral Health Resource Center Workgroup, which includes a cross-section of agencies across the public and private sectors, has formed partnerships with behavioral health care providers, insurers and other community groups, like NAMI Dane County, to improve access to services.

“It’s exciting to see that this will be up and running in the next few months, so people will get the support they need,” NAMI Dane County’s executive director Anna Moffit said. “The Behavioral Health Resource Center will really serve as a critical tool to get people the help they need when they need it.”

