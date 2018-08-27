While Madison’s east side is still under the threat of flash floods after last week's torrential rain storm, west side residents and people in the Cross Plains and Black Earth areas, where record rainfall last week hit especially hard, are digging out.
Some are wondering if any government funds will be available to help cut their losses, but they’ll be waiting some time for their answer.
“There's a long way to go to see if we would even meet a potential threshold for a federal disaster declaration,” said Lori Getter, spokeswoman for Wisconsin Emergency Management. “People are reporting numbers; we're going to have to verify the damage is accurate.”
Getter said for the state to qualify for Federal Emergency Management Agency funds, officials have to verify that 500 homes have either sustained major damage or have been destroyed. While 1,200 people have reported property damage, not all of it is considered “major.”
“Unfortunately if it’s just water in the basement, even though you or I consider that major, that’s not major,” Getter said. “Major is usually flooding on the first floor.”
That threshold is likely to frustrate homeowners who don't have flood insurance and have in some cases lost thousands of dollars to water damage.
And the numbers could still rise as the isthmus remains under alert. While Lake Monona has dropped by a half-inch since cresting Sunday, according to city officials, a half-inch to 1.5 inches of rain are expected Monday. Another inch to 1.5 inches could come Tuesday, accompanied by storms that could produce 55 mph wind gusts, Getter said.
“It’s not looking good,” she said.
The city is still urging people to sandbag foundations, plug basement drains and toilets, acquire submersible pumps and move valuables to higher ground.
Getter urged homeowners with flood damage to call the 211 emergency help line to report damage so the information can be added to total damage estimates, which can then be submitted to the federal government in a request for FEMA funds.
On Friday, Dane County reported $108 million in damages so far. But that number only includes residential damage and damage to local government facilities. It doesn’t include county and state damages to roads and bridges or commercial and agricultural damage.
“That number is going to increase significantly,” said Dane County spokeswoman Stephanie Miller.
Also on Friday, the county asked the state to apply for disaster assistance from the federal government, which would have to be approved by President Donald Trump.
But while any potential financial aid could be a long way off, several volunteer organizations have emerged to help with free cleanup. Those include Team Rubicon, a team of military veterans and emergency responders formed in response to the 2010 Haiti earthquake. Getter said the group is helping homeowners with cleanup, muck-outs, mold prevention and debris removal. People can hook up with volunteer groups through the 211 help line.
Miller said the county is fighting a two-front battle.
“We’re kind of in two modes right now,” she said. “One is the disaster recovery efforts, and the other is still prevention efforts. It’s still raining. We’re still doing sandbagging. We’re still getting ready to do mitigation and watching water levels. We’re all hands on deck right now.”