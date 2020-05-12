Dane County requesting 'voluntary' furloughs as part of budget repair package amid COVID-19 pandemic

Parisi did not have a figure for how much the county hopes to save by instituting the furloughs, which are similar to a program implemented 12 years ago during the Great Recession, but they will be part of a package of budget changes that already includes a hiring freeze. County employees are supposed to indicate by May 20 whether they will take furloughs.

In a Monday memo, Parisi is also asking all county departments but public health and the Public Safety Communications Center to prepare budget scenarios for next year that assume 2.5% less in county general purpose revenue for smaller departments and 5% less for larger ones.

“Put simply, this budget will not be like the past several budgets county government experienced where the primary decision points resided in how much additional funds should be allocated and to where they should be invested,” he wrote. “This budget will look more like spending plans county government managed in the midst of the national Great Recession of a decade ago.”

Parisi is also directing departments not to propose any new spending for buildings or other capital projects.

Dane County currently has a reserve fund of about $43 million, or about 9% of the county’s general fund.